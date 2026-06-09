Ikea's $3 Kitchen Find Will Change The Way You Store Dish Towels And Miscellaneous Utensils

The PÅLYCKE clip-on hook rack can be secured to both open or closed shelves, but just beware of the size of the shelf you intend to hang it on, as this product is designed to fit shelves with a thickness of 16 to 20 millimeters. You'll also want to be mindful of what you try to hang from them. Some buyers shared that they had issues trying to fit mugs on it, as the spacing between the hooks caused them to bump into each other. Still, the rack seems to be ideal for hanging a range of kitchen essentials.

If you're trying to free up more space in your drawers or on your countertops, consider buying several PÅLYCKE hook racks and placing them strategically throughout your kitchen. Put one near (or better yet, over) the sink to hold dish brushes and towels, then one next to the stove for oven mitts and pot and pan holders. If you have a dedicated area where you like to do all your prep work, hang measuring spoons and cups there, as well as cooking utensils like tongs and whisks. You could even use these hooks in other parts of your home, like your bathroom or your office. Considering how versatile this product is for turning open vertical space into storage, we think the PÅLYCKE hooks are one of those Ikea kitchen essentials worth snagging for $5 or less.