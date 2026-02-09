9 Ikea Kitchen Items Shoppers Say You Should Avoid Buying
Ikea is a dream store for anyone who loves simple, stylish, affordable, and convenient kitchen gear. From sleek cookware to quirky gadgets, it's a place where you can find tools that make cooking and kitchen organization a little easier. And with prices that won't break the bank, it's easy to understand why people keep coming back. Unfortunately, not everything on Ikea's shelves is a winner.
Some products look great in the showroom or online but fall flat when you actually use them. Whether it's flimsy materials, frustrating design flaws, or parts that just don't fit together, a few Ikea items can quickly turn from helpful to headache-inducing. To save you the trouble, we dug through reviews and ratings on the Ikea website to put together a list of kitchen products you'll probably want to skip.
These are items that frequently underperform or frustrate users, like cutting boards that splinter and warp, ice cube trays with lids that don't stay put, and egg slicers that squash instead of slice. They just go to show that even in a store full of clever, budget-friendly ideas, a few misses are inevitable. Knowing what those misses are can help you focus on products that will make your life easier instead of harder.
1. UTBJUDA stackable lunch box
At first glance, the UTBJUDA stackable lunch box seems like it could compete with the best lunch boxes out there for adults. It's compact, lightweight, and designed with two stackable compartments to keep dry food separate -– all for under $5! For meal preppers, office workers, or parents packing school lunches, that price tag alone is tempting.
Unfortunately, according to a number of reviewers on Ikea's website, the execution leaves something to be desired. The lunchbox has nearly 350 reviews but sits at a disappointing 3.5 stars with more than 1 in 5 commenters giving the product only one star. The most common complaint centers on the locking tabs and lid fit. Several shoppers say the clips are difficult to snap into place and don't stay aligned after repeated use, especially if the container goes through the dishwasher (the product says it is dishwasher-safe). "The lid clips do not align and do not close well and might snap if pressure applied," says one reviewer on the product page, while another says, "They started off sealing very well but after going through the dishwasher the edges no longer align so I can seal it." Others also complain about the seal as well as warping and loose hinges.
To be fair, some buyers appreciate its size and stackable design. But when you're packing lunch for work or school, reliability matters more than a clever design. If the lid pops open in your bag, the savings don't feel worth it. For something that's meant to simplify your routine, this one may cause more hassle than it's worth.
2. SVARTSENAP place mat
The SVARTSENAP place mat is cotton and comes in gray, green-blue, and a neutral beige. It should be a cute way to protect your table. But despite the low price, many shoppers say this product ends up being more work than it's worth. The placemat has 3.5 stars out of nearly 350 reviews, with the most common complaint being that the upkeep is incredibly inconvenient. One reviewer on the product page states, "Great colors but the placemats are terrible. As others have said they curl, shrink and wrinkle badly when washed. Ironing helps some but not as much as one would hope. Hang drying also helps some. But who has time for that?"
Other reviewers agree, with another venting, "I purchased eight of these placements. After one wash, they are all shrunken and horribly wrinkled, even with ironing. I usually love Ikea products, but this one is a major disappointment. I wish I could return them." The shrinking, curling edges, and deep creases are incredibly frustrating for those who want a convenient option that protects the table and looks good doing it. Other commenters on the product page describe that the ends curl up like little scrolls and the mats refuse to lay flat, even with a steam iron. For everyday use, especially if you want something that's wash-and-go, there are better options out there like this find at Dollar Tree that also keeps your refrigerator clean and colorful.
3. VARDAGEN frying pan
The VARDAGEN frying pan from Ikea should be a kitchen win: It has carbon steel construction, is oven-safe, and boasts a price significantly lower than many rival pans. But the reality for many shoppers has been a lot less fun, especially for those who aren't already familiar with how to use carbon steel cookware.
On the Ikea website, the pan has 3.2 stars from nearly 200 reviews. Most of the negative reviews focus on confusing instructions and frustration with seasoning the pan. One reviewer on the product page stated, "The instructions are not helpful and very confusing. The instructions say to season the pan but is the pan already seasoned?"
Even those who manage to season the pan express frustration. "I tried seasoning the pan four times, in the oven as instructed by Ikea: the result was a sticky pan where everything burns," says one reviewer on the product page, while another laments, " I followed the instructions to perfection. it developed a beautiful patina however food sticks like CRAZY." That's incredibly frustrating when you're hoping for a slick, non-stick surface.
While many carbon steel pans do require a bit of effort to build a proper seasoning layer, Ikea's included instructions apparently don't suffice for those new to carbon steel. Social media echoes this theme, with Reddit users also feeling lost or frustrated by the seasoning process and unrealistic maintenance required.
4. NORRSJÖN cutting board
The NORRSJÖN cutting board promises a classic wooden look that pairs nicely with almost any kitchen style, and at Ikea's price point, it feels like a steal compared with handmade boards or butcher-block options. But after looking at the reviews on the product page, a clear pattern emerges showing issues that turn a seemingly solid buy into a frustrating -– and potentially hazardous -– experience for customers. Out of 60 reviews, this cutting board has only 3.1 stars.
One of the most common cutting board mistakes is forgetting to oil your cutting board to keep it moisturized and extend its lifespan, but many customers say they can't even get to that step. As one reviewer says, "I opened it to wash and oil and as I'm oiling there are so many splinters coming off. I can't use this to cut food and risk splinters in my food. I will be returning it." Another shopper did oil it, but to no avail, saying, "Decided to ignore the reviews of it splitting thinking I might get lucky. Well I got lucky that my board split before even using it. Oiled it per instructions, washed and wiped dry, next day it had split."
Obviously, wood splintering and splitting are major hazards when it comes to food safety. But customers also mention warping, which creates an uneven surface that can make chopping awkward and unsafe. Skip this option and choose one of the higher-rated cutting boards at Ikea such as the LÄMPLIG or APTITLIG instead.
5. ÖBONÄS wall shelf with suction cup
The ÖBONÄS wall shelf with suction cup is a versatile storage option that is advertised as working pretty much anywhere -– kitchen backsplashes, bathroom tile walls, shower stalls -– all without drilling holes. It's great for those who don't want to pull out the drill or aren't allowed to put holes in their walls. Ikea even markets this shelf as suitable for high-humidity areas such as baths, showers, and the kitchen sink. So why does the ÖBONÄS have only 3.1 stars out of over 100 reviews?
Unfortunately, once you start scrolling through those reviews, the issue becomes pretty clear: The suction cups often don't stay put once weight is applied. Several people who hoped to use it for everyday kitchen or bath storage ended up disappointed. One reviewer on the product page states, "This would have been the perfect soap holder but it doesn't stay locked in place at all." Another echoes, "The suction cups were not strong enough to hold the weight of a bottle of soap for longer than 30 minutes." These kinds of comments appear repeatedly, with buyers reporting the shelf peeling off the tile or mirror surfaces shortly after installation, even when they cleaned and prepped the surface as Ikea recommends.
For something meant to provide easy, damage-free storage, the inconsistency in how well these suction mounts stick is disappointing. For sturdier options that are still convenient, consider these clever kitchen storage tips using Command hooks.
6. RINNIG sink container
The RINNIG sink container at Ikea is marketed as a simple, space-saving organizer for dish sponges, brushes, and other small sink tools and comes with suction cups that are supposed to grip smooth surfaces, like stainless steel or tile, without drilling. For just a few dollars, it sounds like a no-brainer for keeping your dishwashing gear tidy. But with just three stars from nearly 200 reviews, this product may be more of a hassle.
One persistent issue keeps popping up in the reviews on the product page: The suction cups often don't work as well as they should. If your goal is to have a sink caddy that stays put to hold your sponge and brush, this isn't the caddy for you. A number of shoppers report that the suction doesn't grab onto their sink surface for very long. One reviewer vented, "I tried a few different surfaces to see if it was just my sink but it fell off of everything I stuck it to. I'll be returning this. Such a shame." Another reviewer simply said, "It doesn't stick to ANYTHING."
These comments line up with other reviewers who complain of repeated suction failures, especially on common sink surfaces. And while the container can simply sit on the edge of your sink, one reviewer says, "the base needs to be heavier if the suction cups are not used." While there are several options from the RINNIG series that have stellar reviews, the sink container is one to skip.
7. HEMLAGAD 6-piece cookware set
The HEMLAGAD 6-piece cookware set is Ikea's budget non-stick pot and pan starter kit. It's advertised as suitable for all cooktops, including induction, and features a ceramic non-stick coating for even heat distribution and easy handling. It seems like a great kit for beginners, but the HEMLAGAD cookware set holds a mediocre 2.9 stars out of over 50 reviews.
Performance and durability are the major issues that reviewers point out, especially when compared with other affordable cookware options. Several reviewers on the product page have flagged some serious quality control and design issues, with one saying, "I bought the set from the store and it came with one missing screw, I cannot order spare parts because this item's screws [do] not have separate spare part number."
Others found issues once they started cooking. One says, "These don't work on my induction hob. Money out the window. Total failure." They're not the only ones who mention issues with getting these to work on induction stovetops, which is frustrating when the product page specifically says they should work on induction. Another customer has an even more alarming story, saying, "the (glued‑on) bottom, supposedly intended to provide a conductive layer, came loose during cooking. This created a dangerous situation, as the 'plate' on the bottom of the pan started to curl and come loose." In all, the HEMLAGAD set doesn't seem worth the risk; there are plenty of other cookware sets that are worth the price.
8. SPJUTROCKA ice cube tray with lid
The SPJUTROCKA ice cube tray with lid is a dual-tray option that looks like a handy solution for making and storing ice without spills. It comes with a plastic lid meant to help contain water while filling and to stack trays in the freezer. Plus, the flexible tray bottoms are supposed to make releasing ice cubes easier. However, the experiences shared by reviewers on the product page, who give this ice cube tray just 2.8 stars out of nearly 300 reviews, suggests that these perks don't quite materialize.
Lids and soft bottoms seem like a sensible upgrade to ice cube trays, but according to reviewers, the SPJUTROCKA model falls short. One customer on the product page says, "Lids don't stay on and sit loosely on top. Snap on lid shouldn't be that hard to have been designed. Better and cheaper alternatives available elsewhere." Several reviewers agree, saying that because the lid doesn't properly lock on to the tray, you still end up with water spills.
Ease of ice removal, another supposed selling point, also disappoints many buyers. On the product page, one reviewer notes, "the cubes are just too hard to push out and the lid doesn't stay on." The fact that they're having issues isn't a good sign. But these trays aren't the only ones with complaints. For example, silicone ice cube trays start to falter with time.
9. UPPFYLLD egg slicer
The UPPFYLLD egg slicer is sold in a four-pack of colorful plastic slicers meant to make prepping hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, or other soft foods easier. The idea is simple: Place a peeled egg in the base and press one of the plastic cutters through it to get slices, wedges, or wavy halves. Ikea advertises it as dishwasher-safe and compact, making it seem like a handy, affordable solution for everyday tasks.
However, many reviewers on the product page report major issues. The egg slicer has an abysmal 2.6 stars out of over 200 reviews, with dozens of customers describing how poorly it performs the one job it's supposed to do. "Instead of cutting and slicing, it squashed the eggs," laments one reviewer, while another says, "This stack of plastic just smashes the egg in an egg pile." These comments highlight the major problem: The plastic cutting tools simply aren't sharp or well-designed enough to cleanly slice through a boiled egg, turning breakfast prep into a mess.
Another reviewer details how this causes issues with cleanup as well: "This egg slicer does not slice cleanly at all. Bits of the egg (yolk especially) get into the many groves and nooks which make it hard to wash." The grooves and small plastic crevices can become traps for yolk and whites, meaning you may spend more time scrubbing than you saved by using the gadget. If you need an egg slicer, there are better options on the market.
Methodology
To find the Ikea kitchen items shoppers say you should avoid, I turned to the source itself: Ikea. The company helpfully posts reviews and ratings for each product on its website, and I used those to determine which products to include. To qualify, a product needed at least 50 reviews, and there had to be negative reviews from the past year. To narrow this list down, I looked at which items had the lowest overall ratings.