There's A Tiny Ikea Storage Find That's Making Big Waves In Small Kitchens

Maximizing the space in a small kitchen is all about thinking beyond traditional cabinets and pantries. Over time, it's easy to accumulate a big collection of cookbooks and gadgets, so you need to get creative with every nook and cranny. From clutter-busting cabinet organization systems to maximizing the gap beside your fridge, there are plenty of affordable storage pieces for organizing everything from dishes to utensils. One particularly handy find for shelving is Ikea's Pålycke clip-on basket.

This metal basket attaches to the underside of shelves in cabinets or storage units to create a little extra room for things you reach for every day. Since there is no drilling or hardware required, it's perfect for renters, and you actually have quite a lot of flexibility to use it either horizontally or vertically. It can also hold anywhere from 2 to 4 pounds, depending on the model, and clips onto any surface that's 16 to 20 millimeters (a bit over half an inch) thick, which includes many cabinets and shelves (including some of the best pantry shelving at Ikea). For just $8.99, you can reasonably buy more than one. And you may need it because there are so many ways you can make these clip-on baskets work in any small kitchen.