Can You Really Tell If Pyrex Will Explode Based On The Logo?

Remember that rumor that Pyrex bakeware shatters in the oven, the one proven true in the early 2000s when a bunch of lawsuits started popping up? Somehow, the company that has been entrenched in exploding glass lawsuits since 2005 is still a wildly popular brand of cooking and baking supplies. The company has changed wording in its advertising and paid quite a few fines, but Pyrex's thick glass baking dishes and storage containers are still kitchen icons.

We love using Pyrex, but that doesn't mean we don't hesitate when we're filling a glass baking dish with an elegant homemade breakfast casserole or — even more questionable — turning to the oven to reheat leftovers in a Pyrex dish. We're concerned enough that there's another rumor going around, one that claims you can tell if Pyrex can explode based on the logo. Some say the dish is more likely to withstand heat if the letters in the logo are all uppercase. If the letters in the Pyrex logo are lowercase, the rumor is the cookware is more likely to explode. The rumor isn't true. The likelihood that Pyrex products explode in the oven depends on the glass formula and how you use it. The old recipe for Pyrex-made glass withstands thermal shock better than the new recipe for Pyrex introduced to the market in the 1950s, and the company used both logos interchangeably on the two kinds of glass.