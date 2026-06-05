What's The Average Lifespan Of A Microwave Light Bulb?

You may not think much about your microwave and the light bulb inside it, but when that bulb goes out, it's actually quite annoying. For example, you can't see through the door to tell if your food is done or boiling over, leading to a potential overcooked mess. So, how long do microwave bulbs last? It depends on the type of bulb your microwave uses.

Incandescent bulbs are common in older microwaves and can last about 1,000 hours. Halogen bulbs are often seen in mid-range and higher-end microwaves, and may last a little longer than incandescent bulbs (around 2,000 hours). More recently, some microwaves feature LED bulbs because they are so energy efficient. This type of bulb can last for 25,000 to 50,000 hours, probably outliving how long you'll keep your microwave. However, the length of time your light bulb lasts also depends on how you use your microwave. If you use it frequently, say, multiple times a day and for long periods of time, it may shorten the lifespan. Additionally, if you leave the door open for lengthy time periods (a common microwave mistake you need to stop making), that can also kill the bulb faster.