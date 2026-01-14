Why There's Simply No Need For A Microwave Anymore

In the late 1970s, microwaves were an essential component of every luxurious, high-tech kitchen. Equal parts technological novelty and practical appliance, microwaves could feed you a full and flavorful meal in minutes, or sometimes even just a few seconds. In fact, we found them so useful that they've become a standard fixture in the majority of U.S. homes, with the appliance even outselling full-sized traditional gas ranges by 1975.

However, recent innovations in kitchen appliances have heralded a downward trend in microwaves' seemingly endless popularity. Many of us have begun choosing the air fryer over the microwave for reheating leftovers and a bunch of other tasks, as well. The microwave might be a great way to make "baked" brie in a pinch, but you can also make gooey, delicious melty brie in the air fryer — and it may just be better. One big reason why we're abandoning microwaves in favor of other appliances and cooking methods is that they simply don't produce high-quality results.

All of us are familiar with the struggle of trying to get a microwave to heat food evenly, only to be faced with a soggy, lackluster meal even when it does. Conversely, air fryers, steam ovens, and smart ovens all offer many of the advantages of a microwave with the added benefit of consistently delicious results. For many, this may mean that finding the right bowl for a DIY double boiler for melting chocolate or making fondue may be worth eschewing microwaves in favor of other appliances.