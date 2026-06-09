The Storage Mistake That's Ruining Your Freshly Baked Cookies

It's happened to all of us: You bake up an absolutely perfect batch of old-fashioned oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, wait the appropriate amount of time for them to cool, and dutifully stack them in the correct container, only to later find them broken or, even worse, stuck together. Improper storage methods are one of the most common cookie baking mistakes because it's something that seems like it should be simple, but actually requires close attention to detail.

In the case of broken or stuck-together cookies, odds are that you neglected to place anything between the layers as you stacked them, which is a crucial part of storing both chewy and crispy varieties of homemade cookies. Adding waxed or parchment paper between layers creates a barrier that prevents them from sticking. Paper liners also create a more even surface between layers of cookies. Instead of breaking as the cookies gradually succumb to gravity and sag against the mounted tops of the cookies below them, the paper provides a flat surface (and often more surface area) to keep them intact.

This is an especially important step if your cookies are decorated. Placing paper between the layers helps protect delicate frosting, sprinkles, and colorful sugar, and prevents it from transferring to the bottom of the cookie above it. A little may still occur, but it's less likely because the paper is less moist and sticky than a fresh-baked cookie. To reduce the chances of transfer even more, make sure your cookies are cool and any frosting is fully dried before storing them.