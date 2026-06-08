This Ridiculously Affordable Arby's Deal From The '90s Could Never Exist Today
There's no doubt about it: fast food has become seriously expensive. Compared with the past (even the fairly recent past), prices have skyrocketed. And while there are still a few fast food restaurants that (mercifully) have value menus, it's just not the same. Take Arby's, for example. Decades ago, the chain offered a "5 for $5" deal, which got you five whole roast beef sandwiches for only $5. In the late '90s and early 2000s, this deal was wildly popular, giving families an affordable meal option for feeding everyone and, most likely, leaving them with some leftovers.
The deal was seemingly phased out sometime in the aughts, only to be brought back in June of 2023 and 2024 for a limited time. There were strings attached to this resurrection, however. It was launched in honor of the unofficial "holiday" National Roast Beef Day, and was only available for seven days, dubbed "Beef Week." You could also only get this deal via the Arby's app or website, and it was strictly available to Arby's Rewards members. Sadly, it has not returned since, leaving Arby's fans with no choice but to pay anywhere from $5 to $6 for a single Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.
The deals just aren't the same anymore
It's fair to say that deals like this one probably won't be coming back as a standard or regularly offered deal — times are just too different. And unfortunately, the company has also wisened up to the clever two-for-one Arby's sandwich "hack" that people had been using by ordering one Classic Double Beef and asking for an additional bun on the side. The value menu still has some tasty items for under $4, but customers should expect them to be tinier than regular menu options (think sliders). That said, Arby's still runs limited-time deals, most of which can be found on its app (though some are available via the brand's website).
According to customers online, however, you shouldn't expect those deals to be comparable to ones of the past. Some people even think they've actually gotten worse in the years since the 5 for $5 deal disappeared. While the chain used to offer $1 snacks, the bargains offered now aren't exactly smokin'. "Arby's has really become stingy with the deals," wrote one Redditor. Luckily, the deals do seem to change frequently, and on occasion, there's a good one on offer. Sadly, though, this might be a big-picture issue — some fast food customers claim that deals everywhere seem to be disappearing, and Arby's may just be following suit.