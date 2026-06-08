This Ridiculously Affordable Arby's Deal From The '90s Could Never Exist Today

There's no doubt about it: fast food has become seriously expensive. Compared with the past (even the fairly recent past), prices have skyrocketed. And while there are still a few fast food restaurants that (mercifully) have value menus, it's just not the same. Take Arby's, for example. Decades ago, the chain offered a "5 for $5" deal, which got you five whole roast beef sandwiches for only $5. In the late '90s and early 2000s, this deal was wildly popular, giving families an affordable meal option for feeding everyone and, most likely, leaving them with some leftovers.

The deal was seemingly phased out sometime in the aughts, only to be brought back in June of 2023 and 2024 for a limited time. There were strings attached to this resurrection, however. It was launched in honor of the unofficial "holiday" National Roast Beef Day, and was only available for seven days, dubbed "Beef Week." You could also only get this deal via the Arby's app or website, and it was strictly available to Arby's Rewards members. Sadly, it has not returned since, leaving Arby's fans with no choice but to pay anywhere from $5 to $6 for a single Classic Roast Beef Sandwich.