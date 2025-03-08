How To Double Up On Arby's Sandwiches While Saving Money

Sometimes a fast food hack is designed to make a meal the restaurant doesn't offer or improve an existing one, like the steamed bun hack that upgrades any McDonald's sandwich. But some hacks are clever money savers reflecting the fact that combo meals, dollar menus, and surge pricing sometimes create spending loopholes allowing you to score a bargain with careful ordering. Such is the case with the volume of beef available in Arby's roast beef sandwiches. According to coupon sites and social media, if you order a Double Roast Beef and ask for an extra bun, you can build two regular Classic Roast Beef sandwiches at a deep discount.

Arby's has something of a reputation for its "secret" menu hacks like the Meat Mountain, a 2014 promotion piling nine types of meat between two buns. The store is also known for accommodating special requests for condiments and fixings. Meanwhile, on-menu sandwich options offer double helpings for not a lot of extra money. At the Bothell, Washington location, a Classic Roast Beef is $6.09, but you can order a Double for only $1.70 more, and a Half Pound is $2.80 more. Similar deals exist for the Classic Beef 'N' Cheddar sandwich. So, rather than pay $12 for two Classic Roast Beef sandwiches, you ought to be able to make two sandwiches for a little under $8 if you have an extra bun. Right?