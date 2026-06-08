A Bartender Shares The Ultimate Aperol Spritz Ratio For Perfect Summer Drinks

If you imagine a warm-weather happy hour, you will likely envision a group abuzz with lively chatter and enticing globes of orange-hued Aperol spritzes in hand. This Italian apertivo-driven spritz is almost synonymous with summer drinking, but you may be wondering how to replicate it at home. Toby Maloney, author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," has you covered. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound and advised: "Splash in about an ounce of Aperol, then add about equal parts soda water and prosecco."

Alluring on many fronts, an Aperol spritz is a near effortless cocktail. It relies on few ingredients, with no required tools like a cocktail shaker, and is forgiving enough that you can easily make it anywhere from a picnic table to a boat. Maloney emphasizes starting with a large wine glass and filling it halfway with ice before adding the Aperol, soda water, and bubbles. For garnish, he suggests squeezing in a quarter of a lemon and a bit of orange peel. And, perhaps finishing with a two-toned paper straw to make it feel extra stylish, which would be a fitting time a la Maloney to declare "La Sprezzatura Vita!"