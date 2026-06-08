A Bartender Shares The Ultimate Aperol Spritz Ratio For Perfect Summer Drinks
If you imagine a warm-weather happy hour, you will likely envision a group abuzz with lively chatter and enticing globes of orange-hued Aperol spritzes in hand. This Italian apertivo-driven spritz is almost synonymous with summer drinking, but you may be wondering how to replicate it at home. Toby Maloney, author of "The Classic Cocktail Sessions," has you covered. He spoke exclusively with Chowhound and advised: "Splash in about an ounce of Aperol, then add about equal parts soda water and prosecco."
Alluring on many fronts, an Aperol spritz is a near effortless cocktail. It relies on few ingredients, with no required tools like a cocktail shaker, and is forgiving enough that you can easily make it anywhere from a picnic table to a boat. Maloney emphasizes starting with a large wine glass and filling it halfway with ice before adding the Aperol, soda water, and bubbles. For garnish, he suggests squeezing in a quarter of a lemon and a bit of orange peel. And, perhaps finishing with a two-toned paper straw to make it feel extra stylish, which would be a fitting time a la Maloney to declare "La Sprezzatura Vita!"
The scoop on Aperol
While you may be familiar with Aperol in name, you may not know what it actually tastes like. Created in 1919 and hailing from the Veneto region of Northern Italy (also home to Venice), the two dominant notes of Aperol are bitter and citrus. While its recipe is a secret, its unique flavor comes from a variety of roots and herbs including orange, rhubarb, and gentian. It had somewhat of a glow-up in the early 2000s when it was purchased by Campari and moved from being served in stodgy tumblers to a signature drink in large stemmed (and often branded) glasses with mouthwatering slices of orange.
If you enjoy an Aperol spritz and are up for a stronger tipple, you may want to try a Paper Plane. This classic cocktail, which also features bitter and citrus-forward Aperol, is fortified with bourbon and amaro. Or, if you'd rather keep things breezy and lower alcohol, dabble with other summery spritzes like a sweeter Hugo spritz or a tangy limoncello spritz. Toby Maloney's guideline for starting with a large, ice-filled glass still applies, but the flavor profiles can be surprisingly varied based on your aperitif or cordial of choice.