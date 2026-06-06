Give Meatloaf 10x More Flavor With This Smoky Addition
Meatloaf is a magical, mystical thing. This Depression-era staple turned comfort food classic is beloved for its unfussy preparation and rich, nostalgic, savory-meets-sweet flavor. However, even the best dishes sometimes need a bit of a refresh. While I do love a classic meatloaf and a meatloaf with pimento cheese spread, there's one new addition that just might have you revising your family's recipe: liquid smoke.
That little bottle of concentrated wood smoke so often used to bring out flavor in barbecue dishes ( or maybe even your next batch of bloody marys) is just the thing to bring that sturdy meatloaf to life. Liquid smoke adds an intense, smoky taste to your meaty main that gives it much more complexity, plus it plays well with the slight sweetness of the tomato glaze and the sometimes-added chopped green bell peppers. Take care not to use too much, though; liquid smoke is very concentrated. Only about a ½ teaspoon adds plenty of smoky flavor.
More ways to give meatloaf a twist
Adding a dash of liquid smoke is sure to pep up even the stodgiest of meatloaf recipes, but what if we used this simple addition as a starting point for a larger overhaul of this dinnertime classic? For example, liquid smoke is just the thing to inspire a barbecue-style meatloaf. You can further drive home this flavor theme by swapping tomato glaze for barbecue sauce and adding ground bacon to the meatloaf for more smokiness (if you want the meatiness of bacon without losing the texture, wrap your meatloaf in strips of bacon rather than adding it in its ground form). The combination of these additions and swaps gives you an entirely new meatloaf; serve it with macaroni and cheese or a delicious scoop of coleslaw.
You can also play into the flavor by using roasted green bell peppers in your meatloaf, chipotle peppers for even more smoke, or shredded smoked Gouda for a cheesy twist, if you so please. For a more breakfast-tinged take on this dish, add a dash of liquid smoke along with some pork sausage. You can use a maple or brown sugar sausage for more breakfast flare, and add maple syrup to your glaze for a sweet, warm touch. Regardless of which direction you take, the results are sure to be sizzling and delicious.