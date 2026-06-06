Give Meatloaf 10x More Flavor With This Smoky Addition

Adding a dash of liquid smoke is sure to pep up even the stodgiest of meatloaf recipes, but what if we used this simple addition as a starting point for a larger overhaul of this dinnertime classic? For example, liquid smoke is just the thing to inspire a barbecue-style meatloaf. You can further drive home this flavor theme by swapping tomato glaze for barbecue sauce and adding ground bacon to the meatloaf for more smokiness (if you want the meatiness of bacon without losing the texture, wrap your meatloaf in strips of bacon rather than adding it in its ground form). The combination of these additions and swaps gives you an entirely new meatloaf; serve it with macaroni and cheese or a delicious scoop of coleslaw.

You can also play into the flavor by using roasted green bell peppers in your meatloaf, chipotle peppers for even more smoke, or shredded smoked Gouda for a cheesy twist, if you so please. For a more breakfast-tinged take on this dish, add a dash of liquid smoke along with some pork sausage. You can use a maple or brown sugar sausage for more breakfast flare, and add maple syrup to your glaze for a sweet, warm touch. Regardless of which direction you take, the results are sure to be sizzling and delicious.