The Bacon Trick You Absolutely Need For Your Old School Meatloaf

Before you even get to the business of wrapping your meatloaf in bacon, there's the matter of using the ingredients. From choosing the right meat blend to making sure you use breadcrumbs to bind the meat and keep things nice and juicy, your ingredients go a long way in turning meatloaf from a dish that elicits groans into one that prompts requests for seconds.

Be mindful with the bacon you choose for this dish. Thin-sliced bacon is your best choice — it's more unwieldy and will cook thoroughly without making too much mess. The last thing you want is uncooked bacon in your dinner and thick bacon runs the risk of cooking inconsistently. It will also create more drippings than you need to make your meatloaf nice and moist, leaving you with a greasy mouthfeel and a pool of fat at the bottom of the pan. (There are plenty of ways to reuse bacon drippings, but not when it comes to this stuff.) On that note, you don't want multiple layers of bacon, either, so don't overlap your rashers too much or you'll end up with a cooked outer layer and an uncooked inner layer.

Crispy bacon makes everything better, including meatloaf. If you want extra-crispy edges, keep your meatloaf in the oven for an extra five to 10 minutes to ensure it's loaded with texture as much as flavor. This technique is an easy way to take a tasty meatloaf and give it that final touch to send it over the top.