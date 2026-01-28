Give Meatloaf A Bold Twist With This Southern Spread

Meatloaf is one of those humble-yet-delicious "make it once, eat it twice" meals that help you stick to your grocery budget without sacrificing quality. Though perfect for a casual weeknight family dinner, it can also serve as the star of your table when showcased properly alongside super bacony mashed potatoes, some brown gravy, and Parmesan-dusted roasted vegetables. Not only is it a fantastic way to elevate ordinary ground beef and stretch it over several meals, it's also very easy to customize simply by changing the seasonings and sauce.

The biggest drawback to meatloaf is its tendency to dry out in the oven if it's not mixed properly. One way to remedy this is to make sure you choose the right ground beef blend for your meatloaf to ensure there's enough fat to keep things juicy and tasty. Something else you can do is stir in a secret ingredient that not only keeps your meatloaf moist, but also brings the flavor in a big way: Southern-style pimento cheese.

This classic Southern snacking staple is a blend of shredded cheese, mayo, crimson pimento peppers, and seasonings that can include everything from paprika and garlic powder to pickled jalapeños and green chiles. Not only is pimento cheese the perfect way to upgrade your ham sandwich or potluck table, it's a total flavor bomb stirred into your meatloaf mix. You can literally just fold some into your usual meatloaf mix for a twist on a classic you may want to make on repeat.