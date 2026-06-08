Most Whiskey Drinkers Probably Don't Know What Legally Defines Scotch

Navigating the ins and outs of liquor can be surprisingly treacherous. Varieties of alcohol, even within specific categories, can vary widely in origin, taste, and production method. In many cases, these differences aren't simply a matter of custom, but actual legal dictate. Such is the case with Champagne, which must be produced in the Champagne region of France. Another drink with specific legal parameters is Scotch whisky, a subtype known for its rich flavor and even richer history.

Most whiskey sippers with some sense of the spirit's subtypes know scotch is set apart from other varieties, such as bourbon and rye. However, most people probably don't know what legally makes scotch, scotch. First, and perhaps most obviously, it must be made in Scotland. Scotch must also be made with only water, yeast, grain (mostly malted barley), and caramel coloring (though the coloring is optional). It must also be aged for at least three years in oak barrels, and be no less than 40% alcohol by volume when it's bottled. Only if a whiskey fits these standards can it be called scotch.