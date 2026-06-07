The Best Oven Temperature For Crispy, Not Burnt, Cookies

There aren't many foods more satisfying to eat than buttery, crisp cookies. Especially when it comes to preparing your own, whether they're old-fashioned oatmeal chocolate chip cookies or even caramel dark chocolate chip cookies, you may have a deep-seated preference for crispy over chewy results. Fortunately, if you're looking for a simple way to alter your favorite recipe for an extra-crunchy bite every time, all you need to do is set your oven a bit higher than 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In most cases, baking cookies at 375 degrees Fahrenheit will help you achieve evenly browned, crunchy baked goods without burned edges.

More specifically, to trigger the Maillard reaction and caramelization of excess sugars, cookies need to reach a base temperature of 285 and 330 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. However, you can speed up these distinct processes by opting for a slightly higher oven temperature. In turn, your cookies will set quicker and have more time to brown and crisp in your oven. While most classic drop cookies, including chocolate chip, are typically baked at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, upping your oven temperature 25 degrees will, in most cases, lead to crunchier results in the same amount of time. Yet, besides increasing the temperature of your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, there are other factors that affect the texture of homemade cookies.