For Crispier Cookies, This Is The Sugar You Should Be Using

If you're baking cookies, and you'd like a particular mouthfeel and texture, you might wonder if using a specific kind of sugar really makes a difference in your recipe. Whether you're making chocolate chip, shortbread, or any of your other favorite cookies, sugar plays a role in qualities such as texture, taste, and moisture levels. There are a variety of sugars to choose from, so if you'd like a crispier cookie, there's one choice that will work best.

White granulated sugar does the best job of making cookies crispier, slightly drier, and helps them spread more on the baking sheet. Interestingly, among white sugars, there is actually a difference between granulated sugar and cane sugar. Though the two varieties are interchangeable in recipes, there will be subtle differences in the finished cookie. Because it's more refined, granulated sugar melts more readily and has a neutral sweetness compared to cane sugar.