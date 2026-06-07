Not Neat Or On The Rocks: This Is The Better Way To Drink Scotch
For many avid drinkers, nothing will spark debate more than the topic of the correct way to drink Scotch. You'll have seen it yourself: while some people throw in an ice cube, others are drinking it neat. But if the goal is to get the most flavor out of your drink, the best option is often adding a splash of water — which sounds counterintuitive, doesn't it? Why dilute a spirit that spent at least three years — and sometimes decades — aging in a barrel? The answer has to do with chemistry. Whisky contains hundreds of flavor compounds ranging from smoke and vanilla aromas to citrus, honey, and spice. With higher alcohol concentrations, there's an almost numbing sensation that is created in your mouth, which makes all those subtle notes fade away.
The science of it all is fascinating (and yes, scientists have actually studied how flavor compounds behave in whisky). One of the best-known examples is about guaiacol, which is the compound associated with the smoky taste. Guaiacol may actually become more concentrated near the surface of the liquid when water is added, and then those aromas are released into the air, which affects how we perceive the flavor. In other words, the water isn't taking flavor away — it's helping bring more of it forward.
It is tradition, not compromise
The truth of the whole matter is, the notion that adding water could ever ruin a Scotch is a wrong one. Long before everyone had an opinion on the internet, there were distillers, blenders, and professional tasters who often added water when evaluating Scotch. And their intention was not to weaken it; it was to better appreciate it. The idea that water could dilute it in the first place is also just misinformed, as Scotch is often reduced with water after it's done maturing in a cask anyway. Whether you're a beginner trying your first Scotch or someone who has spent years collecting rare bottles, your Scotch may very well already be a little diluted before you are even given the option to add water.
This conversation is not solely about Scotch — bourbon, rye, and Irish whiskey can all be opened up with some water. All are whiskies, and so many will have notes of malt, fruit, floral, and smoke that can become easier to detect when the alcohol by volume is slightly brought down a touch. And touch is a key word here: a few drops of water is enough to create a drink that is not weaker, but just way more expressive. Turns out, you've probably been drinking whiskey wrong this whole time.