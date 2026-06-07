Not Neat Or On The Rocks: This Is The Better Way To Drink Scotch

For many avid drinkers, nothing will spark debate more than the topic of the correct way to drink Scotch. You'll have seen it yourself: while some people throw in an ice cube, others are drinking it neat. But if the goal is to get the most flavor out of your drink, the best option is often adding a splash of water — which sounds counterintuitive, doesn't it? Why dilute a spirit that spent at least three years — and sometimes decades — aging in a barrel? The answer has to do with chemistry. Whisky contains hundreds of flavor compounds ranging from smoke and vanilla aromas to citrus, honey, and spice. With higher alcohol concentrations, there's an almost numbing sensation that is created in your mouth, which makes all those subtle notes fade away.

The science of it all is fascinating (and yes, scientists have actually studied how flavor compounds behave in whisky). One of the best-known examples is about guaiacol, which is the compound associated with the smoky taste. Guaiacol may actually become more concentrated near the surface of the liquid when water is added, and then those aromas are released into the air, which affects how we perceive the flavor. In other words, the water isn't taking flavor away — it's helping bring more of it forward.