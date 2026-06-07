Most Cheap BBQ Smokers Have The Same Annoying Flaw

An expensive item can mean you're paying for the quality (and, let's be honest, the brand name), whereas a cheap product can give you a hint that it won't last long. While that's not always true, it's typically the case with most BBQ smokers. The common flaw among cheap ones? They might not be as airtight as the ones with a higher price tag, which can cause a disruption in their temperature. It's usually because of poor craftsmanship — you're getting it for cheap, after all. As an unfortunate result, your food might not cook evenly. Generally, you pay $100 for a BBQ smoker, but it's a good idea to check models in the higher range and never below this figure.

That said, don't mistake normal smoke coming out of your appliance as a sign of mediocrity; a little bit is expected no matter what type of smoker it is. Sometimes, smoke can also be seen in expensive models, but there are workarounds for that, like ensuring the lid sits correctly. Plus, if there's no space for air to move and smoke to squeeze through, you won't have that coveted charred flavor by the end of it. As a result, you're going to see some smoke leaking out. Sure, you can recreate the smoked meat flavor without a smoker, but nothing beats the real thing. When smoke looks like it's coming from an industrial chimney, that's when you should be alarmed.

So, while buying something cheap can give you fleeting happiness, it might cause you more headache — and money — down the line. It's better to invest in something that's actually effective than to regret a purchase later on, no matter how cheap it might be.