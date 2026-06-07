Most Cheap BBQ Smokers Have The Same Annoying Flaw
An expensive item can mean you're paying for the quality (and, let's be honest, the brand name), whereas a cheap product can give you a hint that it won't last long. While that's not always true, it's typically the case with most BBQ smokers. The common flaw among cheap ones? They might not be as airtight as the ones with a higher price tag, which can cause a disruption in their temperature. It's usually because of poor craftsmanship — you're getting it for cheap, after all. As an unfortunate result, your food might not cook evenly. Generally, you pay $100 for a BBQ smoker, but it's a good idea to check models in the higher range and never below this figure.
That said, don't mistake normal smoke coming out of your appliance as a sign of mediocrity; a little bit is expected no matter what type of smoker it is. Sometimes, smoke can also be seen in expensive models, but there are workarounds for that, like ensuring the lid sits correctly. Plus, if there's no space for air to move and smoke to squeeze through, you won't have that coveted charred flavor by the end of it. As a result, you're going to see some smoke leaking out. Sure, you can recreate the smoked meat flavor without a smoker, but nothing beats the real thing. When smoke looks like it's coming from an industrial chimney, that's when you should be alarmed.
So, while buying something cheap can give you fleeting happiness, it might cause you more headache — and money — down the line. It's better to invest in something that's actually effective than to regret a purchase later on, no matter how cheap it might be.
What makes a good BBQ smoker
If you're in the market for a good BBQ smoker, there are signs to lookout for (besides the price tag) that indicate it's of good quality. A model that has the ability to retain heat throughout the cooking process is one of the many things you should consider. It can give the meat a nice, crisp exterior while still maintaining its succulence. Operating a smoker shouldn't take rocket science either, so convenient touches are nice to see, including an automatic fan.
Additionally, the material also matters. Even though it's common to see different materials used, the main goal is their heat-retaining properties. Typically, you'd want to steer clear of something that feels thin and flimsy, as this can cause the heat to permeate outside the appliance, causing the meat to become tough. Poorly aligned seams and doors can also be a red flag because a smoker needs to be securely shut so that the smoke actually goes into your food like it's supposed to.
When in doubt, check the reviews for the best wood smokers to truly make you feel secure about your purchase. And when possible, don't cheap out on them if you want to take smoke-cooking seriously. Otherwise, you might not enjoy your new purchase, or worse, deal with half-cooked food every time you use it. So, grab a good deal when you can, but don't compromise on what matters.