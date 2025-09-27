How Much Do You Really Need To Spend On A BBQ Smoker?

If you enjoy watching professional TV chefs prepare barbecue, or just love the flavor of an expertly crafted brisket, you might wish you could emulate the techniques used to make top-notch smoked meats. If you're in the market for a BBQ smoker, you might wonder what kind of smoker you need and how much it costs to purchase quality equipment to prepare a good barbecue. To answer these questions, Michael Hidalgo, director of pro sales at BBQGuys, spoke exclusively to Chowhound to break down the information you need to purchase the best BBQ smoker to fit your budget and your culinary needs.

BBQ smokers for home use range in price and style, with costs varying from a couple hundred dollars into the thousands depending on features and quality. As a home chef, you might consider how to choose a BBQ smoker that fits your budget. The wonderful thing is, you don't have to break the bank to start preparing BBQ at home, and you can still make tender smoked brisket. "A home cook can find a solid entry-level smoker starting around $100. At that price point, you're typically looking at a basic electric model that, with a little practice, can turn out impressive results," Michael Hidalgo related.

If you'd like a cost-friendly way to learn the basics of BBQ, pairing an inexpensive smoker model with an affordable Aldi brisket can help you learn how to smoke meat.