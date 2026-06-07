6 Cereals With The Most Protein Per Serving
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Cereal isn't usually the first food that comes to mind when you're wanting to boost your protein intake. However, more and more brands are adding protein into their recipes, beefing up the breakfast aisles (and your morning meal). And while we think that protein in literally everything is one of several TikTok food trends that should stay in 2026, these cereals may be the exception. And they're not like other protein cereals, either — because they have even more of the macronutrient per serving.
Each of these cereals is packed with a ton of protein (and even more when combined with dairy or a protein-packed plant-based milk). And while you should absolutely keep in mind that consuming too much protein can be unhealthy, when eaten in appropriate quantities, these cereals can make for a balanced breakfast (or afternoon snack) sure to keep you full until your next meal. Here are six cereals with the most protein per serving to start your morning off strong.
Legion Protein Cereal
Legion Protein Cereal has 17 grams of protein in just one 1 ¼ cup serving, plus seven grams of fiber. It's made up of milk protein concentrate and comes in three different flavors: Fruity Crunch, Cinnamon Crunch, and Chocolate Crunch. Opinions from actual customers are also mostly positive. This is a protein cereal that actually tastes good and has a nice crunch, though some shoppers have noted that it can be too sweet.
Catalina Crunch
Catalina Crunch has so many fun flavors of protein cereal, including several that contain dried fruit (Blueberry Muffin, Apple Turnover, Strawberry Strudel). Some flavors have more protein than others, but no matter what option you choose, you're getting about 16 to 17 grams of protein per serving (¾ cup) in just the cereal alone. Plus, they're all gluten-free, low in sugar, and high in fiber, too.
Magic Spoon
Magic Spoon cereals are keto-friendly and high-protein — 12 to 14 grams of protein per one cup serving. Adding milk, of course, would get those numbers even higher. This brand also offers a bunch of different flavors, ranging from Fruity to Birthday Cake (as well as some options with marshmallows added in), making these great protein-packed cereals that are still fun to eat. The flavors highest in protein per serving are S'mores and Peanut Butter at 14 grams per serving.
Premier Protein
Premier Protein is well-liked, with Redditors singing its praises for being a great-tasting cereal with a fantastic protein to calories ratio (20 grams of protein and 180 calories per one cup serving). There are two flavors of cereal to choose from (Mixed Berry Almond and Chocolate Almond), and each has five grams of sugar per serving. It's made of a mixture of different types of proteins, like wheat protein isolate and pea protein concentrate (and almonds, per the name).
Ghost Cereal
Ghost Protein Cereal turns your favorite cereals from childhood (like Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch), into a high-protein version. Each flavor has 17 to 18 grams of protein per serving. And although the cereal can be pretty expensive at nearly $10 a box, it's still a favorite and tastes good per reviews. The third flavor, Peanut Butter, has the most protein per serving (18 grams) and fans say it tastes similar to Reese's Puffs (without the chocolate).
Special K Plus High Protein
Special K has also thrown its hat into the high-protein cereal ring, and the result is Special K Plus, which contains 18 grams of protein per 1 ¼ cup serving. And great news — it also has zero added sugars and five grams of fiber. According to reviews, many people like it just fine, calling it sweet but not overwhelmingly so. There's a pretty hefty amount of people who dislike it, though, with multiple reviews mentioning that the flavor tastes artificial, so that's something to keep in mind.