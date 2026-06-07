6 Cereals With The Most Protein Per Serving

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Cereal isn't usually the first food that comes to mind when you're wanting to boost your protein intake. However, more and more brands are adding protein into their recipes, beefing up the breakfast aisles (and your morning meal). And while we think that protein in literally everything is one of several TikTok food trends that should stay in 2026, these cereals may be the exception. And they're not like other protein cereals, either — because they have even more of the macronutrient per serving.

Each of these cereals is packed with a ton of protein (and even more when combined with dairy or a protein-packed plant-based milk). And while you should absolutely keep in mind that consuming too much protein can be unhealthy, when eaten in appropriate quantities, these cereals can make for a balanced breakfast (or afternoon snack) sure to keep you full until your next meal. Here are six cereals with the most protein per serving to start your morning off strong.