How To Trim Your Brisket According To A Pro

Brisket is a large, boneless cut of beef that comes from the cow's lower chest. As a central muscle that supports the weight of the cow, it is a tough piece of meat with a significant amount of connective tissue. Because it's a fatty, muscly cut, it should be trimmed (the excess fat cut off) before being slow-cooked or smoked. However, it's important to know the right amount of fat to trim for a tender and juicy beef brisket.

Fat marbling — fat spread evenly throughout the meat — is crucial for tender, juicy, flavorful beef. However, the thick layer of fat found on quality cuts of brisket can get in the way of a tasty, succulent bite. Chowhound spoke with an expert to learn the best way to trim your brisket for the perfect flavor and texture. According to Derek Piva, Executive Chef at The Restaurant at Tu Tu' Tun Lodge, the key is to trim just the right amount of fat without overdoing it. "Trimming a brisket is about balance," he says. "Leave about ¼ inch of fat on the cap to help baste the meat as it cooks, but trim away any hard fat, as it won't render down." Piva also suggests smoothing out extra-thick or uneven sections of fat so the brisket can cook uniformly. If you do end up trimming too much fat off your brisket, Piva has a simple fix to ensure the meat won't dry out.