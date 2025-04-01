Peruse steak recipes, and certain steps start to appear ubiquitously. You'll be instructed to warm your meat up to room temperature before cooking, let the steaks rest after cooking on the pan or grill, and cut against the grain to serve. Such considerations are more than ritual; there's proven effects on the beef's composition and flavor. Yet what if you've made a mistake (or are feeling particularly rebellious) and improperly slice into the beef?

To say the result is disastrous would be dramatic, but depending on the cut, the mouthfeel will be noticeably impacted. After all, the technique's aim is to reduce muscle fibers. These long, tough strands are bound by connective tissue, and work to secure a cow's muscle to bone. They run in parallel throughout the meat, with greater concentration in more muscular parts of the animal.

Once cooked for a normal length of time, these strands don't dissolve. Instead, they lend a tough and chewy texture: Fibers take extra effort to bite through. So by cutting meat perpendicularly, you're shortening their length, thereby making beef taste more tender. However, slice into a different direction, and you'll get more fiber in each bite, with the worst move being a cut in parallel. So really, when you don't cut meat against the grain, you're giving diners added chewing work.