Americans May Never Get To Try This Wendy's Frosty Flavor (And It Pains Our Hearts)
Wendy's sells an astonishing number of Frostys every year for a reason — they're a singular and delicious sweet treat that no meal at the chain is complete without. And while there are many flavors of Wendy's Frostys available to us here in the States, it breaks our little hearts that there's one we may never see here: the Biscoff Frosty. In October 2025, the Biscoff Frosty hit menus at Wendy's U.K. locations — and only the U.K. locations, much to the dismay of Frosty fans on our side of the pond. To make matters even worse, the Biscoff Frosty was only available for a limited time, so who knows if and when we'll ever see it again.
The Frosty was made up of a rich Biscoff-flavored sauce and swirled in and, on top, were crunchy Biscoff cookie crumbles. Customers could also choose whether or not they wanted a chocolate or vanilla flavor of Frosty. And while we normally recommend avoiding the Vanilla Frosty at all costs, this might be a situation where it's acceptable, because Wendy's sure didn't skimp on the add-ins, as one fans have shown on social media upon trying it. There's no doubt those delicious add-ins made up for the mediocrity of a normal Vanilla Frosty — it's just a shame we Americans haven't gotten our taste of it.
The love for the Biscoff Frosty was real (so let's try to recreate it, hm?)
When it was on the menu, people really loved it, with one person on TikTok even wanting to start a petition to make it a regular flavor option. And while many people ordered the treat with a Vanilla Frosty base, one fan noted on TikTok that the Biscoff actually did pair well with the Chocolate Frosty, as well. Other ways people described the dessert on TikTok include "unbelievable," "heaven in a cup," and so good that you can't stop thinking about it.
Although it's no longer on the menu, here's to hoping it returns and becomes available at more Wendy's locations around the world. For the time being (and indefinitely going forward), you can always make your own Biscoff Frosty, DIY-style, by ordering a regular Frosty and adding in your own Biscoff toppings. It might get a little messy, but all you have to do is mix in some Biscoff Crunchy Cookie Butter (available at most grocery stores) and top the Frosty with crumbled up Biscoff cookie pieces. It won't be exactly the same of course, but, hey, it's something to hold us all over until Wendy's comes around and gives the American people what they want (specifically this Frosty).