Americans May Never Get To Try This Wendy's Frosty Flavor (And It Pains Our Hearts)

Wendy's sells an astonishing number of Frostys every year for a reason — they're a singular and delicious sweet treat that no meal at the chain is complete without. And while there are many flavors of Wendy's Frostys available to us here in the States, it breaks our little hearts that there's one we may never see here: the Biscoff Frosty. In October 2025, the Biscoff Frosty hit menus at Wendy's U.K. locations — and only the U.K. locations, much to the dismay of Frosty fans on our side of the pond. To make matters even worse, the Biscoff Frosty was only available for a limited time, so who knows if and when we'll ever see it again.

The Frosty was made up of a rich Biscoff-flavored sauce and swirled in and, on top, were crunchy Biscoff cookie crumbles. Customers could also choose whether or not they wanted a chocolate or vanilla flavor of Frosty. And while we normally recommend avoiding the Vanilla Frosty at all costs, this might be a situation where it's acceptable, because Wendy's sure didn't skimp on the add-ins, as one fans have shown on social media upon trying it. There's no doubt those delicious add-ins made up for the mediocrity of a normal Vanilla Frosty — it's just a shame we Americans haven't gotten our taste of it.