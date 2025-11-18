The Jaw-Dropping Number Of Frostys Wendy's Sells Every Year
Have you ever been to Wendy's without even ordering a Frosty? If so, we hate to break it to you, but you might be doing it all wrong. The thick and creamy spoonful is what Wendy's is popular for, after all — among equally famous delights like the hot and crispy fries and its signature jaw-dropping bite, the Baconator (it's not the third-largest burger chain in America for nothing). The dessert is so well-loved that Wendy's has even sold 300 million Frostys in a year. While this data comes from way back in 2019, we don't doubt that the numbers would still be shocking, considering they're still a popular menu item. Frostys are evidently so iconic that Frosty Day was created. Celebrated every November 15, the holiday is a nod to the anniversary of its first ever location that opened in 1969. Locations all over the globe will also observe this sweet phenomenon starting in 2025.
Beyond the classic chocolate flavor, there's a plethora of options no matter what tickles your fancy. There is, of course, another classic option, the vanilla, and the exciting brownie batter chocolate Frosty swirl, which is the Frosty flavor you should end every Wendy's meal with. But really, what makes them so addicting? Is it the satisfaction from eating something sweet and comforting, the insane number of varieties to try, or something else entirely?
Why are Wendy's Frostys so good?
Compared to other fast food chains' soft serve ice cream that we've ranked, Frosty stands out for its unique texture that plays between ice cream and milkshake. Whether you're aware of it or not, texture plays a big role in why we enjoy food, and it's sometimes even more important than taste. Look at it this way: Would you enjoy a deliciously seasoned yet overly chewy ribeye? Without the satisfying texture we get from our favorites — Frostys included — we most likely wouldn't love them as much. Sugar is another reason why we love Frostys. Due to sugar's pleasantly sweet contribution and easy-to-enjoy allure, it makes us want to consume the dessert more frequently. And it's not just sugar — sodium is also to blame for why we can't put down similar foods. Both contribute to dopamine release, which makes us feel good, so it's no wonder why we love consuming this revered Wendy's favorite.
There are several fast food ingredients that should send you running, but a hefty amount of something natural, like sugar, can also be a red flag if you don't watch your consumption habits. A classic chocolate Frosty has 41 grams of sugar and 80 milligrams of sodium, which are already 82% and 9% of the recommended daily intake, respectively. But that doesn't mean that you should say goodbye to Frostys for good — just remember that consuming them in moderate amounts is key to continuing to enjoy these crowd-pleasers for years to come.