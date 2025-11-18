The Jaw-Dropping Number Of Frostys Wendy's Sells Every Year

Have you ever been to Wendy's without even ordering a Frosty? If so, we hate to break it to you, but you might be doing it all wrong. The thick and creamy spoonful is what Wendy's is popular for, after all — among equally famous delights like the hot and crispy fries and its signature jaw-dropping bite, the Baconator (it's not the third-largest burger chain in America for nothing). The dessert is so well-loved that Wendy's has even sold 300 million Frostys in a year. While this data comes from way back in 2019, we don't doubt that the numbers would still be shocking, considering they're still a popular menu item. Frostys are evidently so iconic that Frosty Day was created. Celebrated every November 15, the holiday is a nod to the anniversary of its first ever location that opened in 1969. Locations all over the globe will also observe this sweet phenomenon starting in 2025.

Beyond the classic chocolate flavor, there's a plethora of options no matter what tickles your fancy. There is, of course, another classic option, the vanilla, and the exciting brownie batter chocolate Frosty swirl, which is the Frosty flavor you should end every Wendy's meal with. But really, what makes them so addicting? Is it the satisfaction from eating something sweet and comforting, the insane number of varieties to try, or something else entirely?