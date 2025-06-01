The Underwhelming Wendy's Frosty Flavor You Should Avoid Buying

Wendy's is known for its iconic Frosty, which is a thick milkshake that pairs perfectly with the fast food giant's various other menu items. Over the years, they've created a number of different varieties on the dessert staple, and Chowhound ranked 14 different Wendy's Frosty flavors from worst to best. While we must say that there really are no bad Frosty options, our pick for last place went to the classic Vanilla version. Unfortunately, this Frosty is pretty bland and doesn't offer much in terms of flavor. Even if you are a huge vanilla lover, this Frosty is best avoided.

In tasting all of these products, we focused on texture, flavor, and price to accurately rank them. While the Vanilla Frosty is obviously iconic, it still doesn't deserve the top spot, or anywhere near it for that matter. Instead of having that perfect vanilla milkshake flavor, it tasted more like a plain milkshake with a small hint of vanilla thrown in. Considering it's so bland, there are lots of ways to make the Frosty more enjoyable, like creating a soda float. Even so, suffice it to say that the Vanilla Frosty may be versatile, but it's still underwhelming.