The Underwhelming Wendy's Frosty Flavor You Should Avoid Buying
Wendy's is known for its iconic Frosty, which is a thick milkshake that pairs perfectly with the fast food giant's various other menu items. Over the years, they've created a number of different varieties on the dessert staple, and Chowhound ranked 14 different Wendy's Frosty flavors from worst to best. While we must say that there really are no bad Frosty options, our pick for last place went to the classic Vanilla version. Unfortunately, this Frosty is pretty bland and doesn't offer much in terms of flavor. Even if you are a huge vanilla lover, this Frosty is best avoided.
In tasting all of these products, we focused on texture, flavor, and price to accurately rank them. While the Vanilla Frosty is obviously iconic, it still doesn't deserve the top spot, or anywhere near it for that matter. Instead of having that perfect vanilla milkshake flavor, it tasted more like a plain milkshake with a small hint of vanilla thrown in. Considering it's so bland, there are lots of ways to make the Frosty more enjoyable, like creating a soda float. Even so, suffice it to say that the Vanilla Frosty may be versatile, but it's still underwhelming.
How the Vanilla Frosty compares to other flavors
The Vanilla Frosty has come and gone several times over the years, and that might be due to its general lack of flavor. Vanilla is a subtle flavor as is, but Chowhound notably didn't find this level of blandness in the other Frostys that we tasted. Our overall favorite was the Brownie Batter Chocolate Frosty Swirl, which was super chocolatey, thick, and delicious. This kind of rich and creamy flavor was nowhere to be found in the Vanilla Frosty. While it may be a perfect base for other flavors, it's probably best to keep it off the menu in favor of something a bit more impactful.
Of course, if plain is your vibe, the Vanilla Frosty might be perfect for you. One Frosty had to be last in our ranking, and it unsurprisingly went to the most basic flavor on offer. If you're getting your vanilla milkshake fix from this particular fast food chain, then you may already be aware it's not top quality. Former employees also suggested the Frosty machines at Wendy's may not be the cleanest either, among other things. All that being said, if you do choose to dine there, we recommend that you stick with the other flavors and steer clear of the Vanilla Frosty to avoid disappointment.