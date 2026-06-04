Season Prime Rib With A Packet Of This Pantry Staple For Unforgettable Flavor

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If you like your beef to be perfectly tender and juicy, prime rib is the cut to buy. When cooking prime rib, you may go simple with your seasonings by using just Kosher salt, or you may get creative with one the many great store-bought dry rubs out there. While simple is typically best when it comes to the flavoring of your prime rib, there's a seasoning combination that can completely enhance your meat: Add a packet of Italian dressing to your beef for a burst of savory flavor.

An Italian dressing packet includes flavors such as salt, garlic, thyme, onion, basil, oregano, black pepper, and other spices that creates a bold taste for your meat. Italian dressing seasoning isn't just great for prime rib — it even makes for a deliciously rich pot roast. Not only is the recipe simple to follow, but this blend of seasonings pairs well with the meat and gives it a zesty flavor without overpowering the prime rib. If you don't currently have a packet of Italian dressing in your pantry, Simply Organic Italian Dressing Mix is an option with all the flavors and spices you need.