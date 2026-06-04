Season Prime Rib With A Packet Of This Pantry Staple For Unforgettable Flavor
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If you like your beef to be perfectly tender and juicy, prime rib is the cut to buy. When cooking prime rib, you may go simple with your seasonings by using just Kosher salt, or you may get creative with one the many great store-bought dry rubs out there. While simple is typically best when it comes to the flavoring of your prime rib, there's a seasoning combination that can completely enhance your meat: Add a packet of Italian dressing to your beef for a burst of savory flavor.
An Italian dressing packet includes flavors such as salt, garlic, thyme, onion, basil, oregano, black pepper, and other spices that creates a bold taste for your meat. Italian dressing seasoning isn't just great for prime rib — it even makes for a deliciously rich pot roast. Not only is the recipe simple to follow, but this blend of seasonings pairs well with the meat and gives it a zesty flavor without overpowering the prime rib. If you don't currently have a packet of Italian dressing in your pantry, Simply Organic Italian Dressing Mix is an option with all the flavors and spices you need.
How to add Italian dressing packets to your prime rib
When seasoning your prime rib with Italian dressing mix, there are a few steps to follow for the perfect result. Use one packet of seasoning for every 3 ½ pounds or so of prime rib, and rub the mixture on the beef as a dry rub. For extra tangy flavor, add Dijon mustard to the dry mixture to create a paste to rub onto your prime rib. To cook your beef, there are a couple routes you can take. You can cook your meat in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour and adjust this time to your desired doneness. Or, set your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and cook your prime rib for 15 minutes to give it a nice sear, and then lower the temperature to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and continue cooking for about two hours.
When your prime rib is done to your liking, you'll end up with a perfectly seasoned crust on the outside and a juicy center. There are a number of ways you can mess up when cooking prime rib, and seasoning is the one thing you want to get right. If you've felt that your meat was lacking flavor in the past, the Italian dressing packet will likely solve all of your problems.