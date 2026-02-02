The One-Ingredient Pot Roast Enhancer That's Bursting With Bold Italian Flavors

There are a few select tips you need to cook pot roast and one of them is to be adventurous with your seasonings. If you would like to serve pot roast with a burst of Italian flavor, there's one particular method that works well, even if you're in a rush. Once you've chosen the best meat and done the basic preparation, you can just add a special one-ingredient flavor enhancer and then let your roast cook before sitting down to a delicious and comforting meal.

Make a flavorful pot roast using a zesty Italian salad dressing and marinade packet. The technique is similar to using French onion soup in the cooking liquid to add flavor to your pot roast with minimal effort. Essentially, once you brown the roast and add it to a slow cooker or Dutch oven, with your choice of vegetables and cooking liquid, toss in the dry dressing mix. The zesty Italian blend adds flavor by infusing the meat with garlic, onion, sugar, and spices. However, it also contains salt, which pulls the juices out of the meat and makes it tasty. In addition, depending on the brand, the Italian dressing mix may contain citric acid, which can help tenderize the meat, working in a similar manner to an acidic marinade like citrus juice or vinegar.