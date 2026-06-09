What's The Average Lifespan Of Granite Countertops?
Granite countertops are known for their sleek appearance and strength that can handle all the action in the kitchen. They're even one of the best countertops for adding resale value to a home thanks to their durability. But how long do these bad boys truly last? While it might be hard to come up with an exact number (there are a lot of factors that affect longetivity, after all), they can generally last for around two decades. However, if maintained properly, they have the potential to last a century, enough for the next generation to enjoy the timeless appeal of granite. As such, they're a smart choice if you're thinking about what stone to use for your kitchen countertops.
There are a lot of factors that can shorten their lifespan, because while granite is strong, the stone is also high maintenance, as you need to clean it every day. Because of its porosity, you need to wipe certain spills fast, especially if they're acidic. Also, just leaving it alone without resealing can be detrimental to its longevity and make it more prone to discoloration. It's also for hygiene purposes, so that bacteria won't penetrate and linger on the stone. Sealing your granite at least once a year can make a lot of difference. Folks who don't like using cutting boards and instead use the countertop to do all their chopping and cutting will need to adjust, as granite, though highly resistant, is not entirely scratch-proof. So while granite might look indestructible, it can also be fragile in some ways. But if you take care of it, it might just last a lifetime.
Extending the lifespan of your granite countertops
If you want the stone to reach its maximum lifespan, another thing to keep in mind is to avoid common granite countertop mistakes, like using harsh cleaners, including anything acidic and abrasive. If you want to revive its lustrous appearance, you can simply wipe it with hot water. But for daily cleaning, make sure you have a microfiber cloth and a natural cleansing solution on hand. Additionally, don't place hot items directly on the countertop, but instead use a silicone mat to protect it from the heat. Granite is known to be heat-resistant, sure, but things can go south if the surface is cold — kind of like how a cold glass can crack if you suddenly put hot water in it.
If there's one thing that's truly important above all else, it's proper installation. So, really, the first step to ensuring your granite countertops last for a lifetime is to hire a professional to do it. For one, you'd need accurate measurements so that it fits seamlessly into your space. Otherwise, you might need to look for someone else to do it all over again. You'd also want someone who can be careful with the stone to avoid chips and cracks. And since granite is a stone, it can be quite heavy. A professional can help you figure out if your countertops can hold its weight. A plain ol' DIY might sound tempting (and money-saving) but with something this complex, it's worth enlisting the help of someone who really knows what they're doing.