What's The Average Lifespan Of Granite Countertops?

Granite countertops are known for their sleek appearance and strength that can handle all the action in the kitchen. They're even one of the best countertops for adding resale value to a home thanks to their durability. But how long do these bad boys truly last? While it might be hard to come up with an exact number (there are a lot of factors that affect longetivity, after all), they can generally last for around two decades. However, if maintained properly, they have the potential to last a century, enough for the next generation to enjoy the timeless appeal of granite. As such, they're a smart choice if you're thinking about what stone to use for your kitchen countertops.

There are a lot of factors that can shorten their lifespan, because while granite is strong, the stone is also high maintenance, as you need to clean it every day. Because of its porosity, you need to wipe certain spills fast, especially if they're acidic. Also, just leaving it alone without resealing can be detrimental to its longevity and make it more prone to discoloration. It's also for hygiene purposes, so that bacteria won't penetrate and linger on the stone. Sealing your granite at least once a year can make a lot of difference. Folks who don't like using cutting boards and instead use the countertop to do all their chopping and cutting will need to adjust, as granite, though highly resistant, is not entirely scratch-proof. So while granite might look indestructible, it can also be fragile in some ways. But if you take care of it, it might just last a lifetime.