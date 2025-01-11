What Was The Deal With McDonald's Using 'Pink Slime' For Its Beef?

Pink slime refers to small cuts of fat and lean beef treated with ammonium-hydroxide and processed until they melt together into a paste. This paste can be formed into any kind of meat-like product. It is similar to mechanically separated meat and mechanically separated chicken, all ground and processed using a centrifuge. It's made by heating trimmings, fat slices, and discarded chunks of beef after butchering until they are liquified. Then, the mixture is spun in a centrifuge, separating the fat and the lean beef. The whole thing is then treated with ammonia gas to kill bacteria. Next, the lean part is collected and becomes pink slime. McDonald's drew attention for serving mechanically treated meat filler fogged with ammonium-hydroxide gas, but it's not the only company that has used pink slime. Pink slime is added to hamburger meat in supermarkets, fast food joints, and other restaurants, particularly to meat that is 90% lean or above.

Though it created an outcry from the public, some in the industry say lean finely textured beef (LFTB) isn't all that bad. It's 100% beef, even though it's been pushed through a mechanical process, and is still packed with nutrients –- just minus the fat. They claim the ammonia treatment isn't unhealthy either. It results in a small amount of residual ammonium that is processed in the human body along with the ammonia that is naturally occurring.