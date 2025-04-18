The Ethical Reason Some People Avoid Ordering In-N-Out

In-N-Out is a burger chain famous for its simple (and secret) menu, popular enough to have even earned praise from celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Anthony Bourdain. There's no doubt how the chuck beef burgers beloved by many are prepared is part of the fast food restaurant's recipe for success. However, the price of that success has come under the public eye, which can be very discerning when it comes to ingredient quality.

In 2012, In-N-Out cut ties with a beef supplier plant operated by the Central Valley Meat Company, which was closed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture after being exposed for cattle abuse, resulting in a massive meat recall. In-N-Out switched to another supplier with another controversy on its hands. In 2016, multiple environmental and food safety advocates wrote a coalition statement criticizing In-N-Out's use of beef treated with antibiotics, opening up a broader conversation on food safety ethics.

In-N-Out responded to the concerns by making further commitments to encourage beef suppliers to move away from antibiotic use, specifying a particular opposition to antibiotics important in human medicine (via Reuters). It's unclear whether or not any notable progress has been made. In 2018, members of Consumer Reports, Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), and Natural Resources Defense Council, among other consumer advocacy networks, released a report on beef quality and the use of antibiotics. Shake Shack's beef patties earned a high mark of "A" for using antibiotic-free meat, while In-N-Out's beef grade received an "F."