'90s Kids Will Remember This Slime Green Drink That Dominated Lunchrooms

Picture it: You sit down in your school's cafeteria, humming the latest New Kids on the Block song and feeling like all that and a bag of chips in your high tops and parachute pants. You open your plastic lunchbox to find a little bag of Munch 'ems, a few Keebler Pizzarias pizza chips, a classic PB&J (or a Lunchable, if you were lucky), and finally, the pièce de résistance — a juice box filled to the brim with the sweet, sweet (and slightly sour) nectar that was Ecto Cooler. The citrus-flavored beverage sported a shade of green that doesn't really exist in nature, and was just as quintessential to the decade as Orbitz, Fruitopia, and other old-school drinks that kids will never have again.

Ecto Cooler landed on store shelves in 1987 in conjunction with the cartoon "The Real Ghostbusters," which first aired in 1986. The name of the drink came from a ghost in the franchise — Slimer — who was a straight-up glob of bright green ectoplasm. TV ads featuring the character helped boost its popularity as a school cafeteria staple. Its main ingredients were water, a mix of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, and tangerine and orange juice concentrates (which no one buys frozen anymore).