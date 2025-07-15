5 Old School Sugary Drinks Kids Will Never Have Again

Nationally, sugary sodas are making a comeback. CNN reported that, despite being in decline for the past two decades, more Americans were drinking soda than ever before. Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper remain among the favorites, even among the young generation. This marks a huge switch-up in public opinion, which ostensibly was opposed to unhealthy soft drinks. However, there are some sugary drinks that Gen Z and Gen Alpha will unfortunately never get to try — and honestly, considering this list, we think that might be for the best.

Look — everyone's got that one drink from childhood they'll never forget. After all, nothing tastes better than nostalgia. While kids these days get to enjoy yummy prebiotic sodas (which are suddenly everywhere, for some reason), some sugary drinks were taken off shelves before they ever got a taste. Whether or not that's for better or for worse is up to you. Ready to take a walk down memory lane?