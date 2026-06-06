Southern Meatloaf Isn't The Same Without This Key Pantry Ingredient

Every region of the United States has its culinary druthers. From the layered up pans of hot dish served up in Minnesota to the dogged loyalty for Old Bay everything served up in the mid-Atlantic region, every part of the country has a special something it brings to the table. That said, meatloaf is a staple in every corner of America. The thrifty, Depression-era dinner has since become a beloved comfort dish. However, meatloaf's ubiquitousness doesn't mean that every meatloaf is made the same. In the Southern United States, for example, the plain ol' breadcrumbs usually used to bind meatloaf are swapped for crackers.

Crackers give meatloaf the dense, moist texture that makes Southern meatloaf iconic, and using Ritz crackers gives a buttery, rich taste that amps up the comforting flavors. You can also use saltine crackers if you want a more neutral taste but still want a dense texture. To add, simply crush your crackers, or put them through a food processor, then mix into your meatloaf as you would breadcrumbs. Your crackers shouldn't be added whole, but there is some leeway when it comes to texture. My family recipe calls for roughly crushed crackers that leave some small chunks studded throughout. In my experience, a rougher texture creates a more tender, juicy meatloaf. Bake as usual and top with your preferred sauce — or wrap in bacon for even more meaty flavor.