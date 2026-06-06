Your Oven Could Be Turning Your Kitchen Into A Heat Trap. Here's How To Prevent That

Many people think twice before turning their oven on in the summer. After all, that increased heat output can tax your AC (and your budget) even further. And while there are some practical ways to help keep your kitchen cool, like grilling outside and prioritizing no-cook meals or dishes that will stretch beyond a single meal, it may be worth taking a look at your kitchen setup itself. Chowhound spoke with a few experts in the field — John Dean, owner of Dean Cabinetry; chef Jamie Simpson, executive chef at the Culinary Vegetable Institute; and Joseph Haycock, vice president of Fresh Air Concepts, LLC — to learn more. Dean told Chowhound that the two biggest culprits of extra-warm kitchens are usually poor ventilation and concentrated heat. "If the heat has nowhere to go," he says, "it gets trapped in the kitchen, especially if it's a smaller layout or lacks nearby windows/airflow."

If you can, re-thinking your kitchen layout may be helpful. For example, stacking your microwave and oven on top of each other — a common space-saving measure — can concentrate heat, Dean says. "Ceiling height and open concept layouts help disperse heat," he continues. "In a more enclosed kitchen, ventilation and appliance placement are even more important."

Chef Simpson concurs. He acknowledges that, comparatively, modern kitchens don't get as hot as they did 40 years ago before open kitchens existed. This is just one factor that led to over-heating problems back in the day. "That being said," Simpson says, "kitchens still get pretty hot."