The Tropical Fruit That Takes Basic Lemonade To A New Level

Sweet, tart, and refreshing: lemonade has it all. There is no doubting the appeal of the picnic and poolside classic. The simple combination of lemon juice, sugar, and water is delicious, but even the classics need a bit of a refresh sometimes. One easy way to refresh lemonade is to add another fruit for a bit of dimension that turns this staple into something more exciting. We have just the thing: Lychee, a tropical fruit from Southeast Asia.

Lychee is a small pink fruit with white flesh. It has a sweet taste that's often compared to strawberries, but with a floral quality that's made it quite the darling of cocktail crafts — take, for example, the delicious lychee martini. This unique taste adds just the right twist to a pitcher of all-too-familiar lemonade. The floral rose notes work particularly well with lemon's bright citrus taste, and it shines without outdoing the titular fruit.

To make lychee lemonade, simply add a 15- to 20-ounce can of lychees with syrup to a blender with about 1 cup of fresh-squeezed lemon juice, blend, and strain into a pitcher. Add sugar, a few cups of water to dilute, mix until the sugar is dissolved, and serve! The resulting drink is perfectly sweet, zingy, and delicious.