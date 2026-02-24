How H Mart Went From A Staple Regional Grocery Store To A Beloved Nationwide Chain

Chock full of fresh produce, frozen goods, snacks, and everyday essentials, H Mart isn't really that much different from a traditional grocery store (other than its emphasis on Korean foods, some of which you should try at least once). So, how exactly did H Mart go from a staple regional grocer to a beloved nationwide chain? It's been a gradual process.

First opening in 1982, H Mart started as an international market in New York that catered to local Asian immigrant communities. The first customers were everyday people who grew up on the Asian snacks, ingredients, and cuisine offered there. H Mart now boasts nearly 100 stores, and is currently the largest international grocer in the United States. Today, brand recognition likely plays a role in its success. Instead of taking a gamble on a local mom-and-pop shop, some customers might head to an H Mart simply because they know what to expect.

According to The New York Times, the Asian population in America has almost tripled over the last three decades. This demographic shift has likely contributed to the increased sales of Asian products as a whole. Still, H Mart's reach extends beyond Asian Americans. As the company's president Brian Kwon shared with The New York Times in 2024, almost 30% of H Mart shoppers are non-Asian. A few things could be fueling that growth among new clientele.