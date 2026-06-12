This Simple Fix Makes Frozen Fish Sticks Taste 10x Better

You probably have a bag of frozen fish sticks in your freezer right now, tucked beneath a hundred other frozen meals (but above the peas you've saved for minor injuries and the batch of shepherd's or cottage pie). These spears of mild white fish coated in breading are not glamorous, but they're a staple just the same, and incredibly tasty. Still, even the classics need a bit of a refresh sometimes, and perking up your frozen fish sticks is really rather simple: just add spice and seasonings.

You can use any dry seasoning combination you prefer for this upgrade, from salt, pepper, and paprika, to seafood-ready Old Bay. The easiest way to coat your fish sticks is to first drop them in a large, resealable freezer bag with a small amount of oil or melted butter. Seal, toss until coated, then move your fish sticks to another bag with your mix of dry seasonings, and repeat. Finally, cook as usual. The result is an uber-tasty, refreshed take on fish sticks.