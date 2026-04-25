This Atlanta Wing Spot Goes Through Thousands Of Wings A Day, And One Flavor Dominates

Chicken wings are more than just a game time snack in the ever expanding city of Atlanta. Here, wings are a near ubiquitous presence and a cultural staple (much like the many soul food spots). Even if don't think you're near a chicken wings purveyor, if you walk just about anywhere around Atlanta or its metro area, you're more than likely to find a few chicken bones scattered about the sidewalk (a fact that does make dog walking a bit of a dangerous sport). Wings are the go-to snack for many an Atlantan, and it's a dish enjoyed with great pride because, as with most things, Atlanta just does it better.

Now, while many wing spots in Atlanta are great, there are varying degrees of deliciousness — if you ask any wing aficionado in the city, they can give you a well thought out ranking. And while each person has their favorite, there is one spot that reigns supreme in the Atlanta wing game: J.R. Crickets. The Georgia staple has 12 locations across the metro area, and the Midtown location alone can go through about 4,000 wings a day, according to CBS News. And at J.R. Crickets, there is one flavor that reigns supreme: lemon pepper wet.

The craze for lemon pepper wet began when it was mentioned in a 2016 episode of the Donald Grover-starring show, "Atlanta," where one character ordered it as an off-menu wing selection. In reality, lemon pepper wet was already on the restaurant menu at that point, just under a different name (it was called "fester" in owing to the cook's dislike of the flavor). However, after its TV cameo, so many fans walked into J.R. Crickets asking for lemon pepper wet wings that the restaurant made the flavor official on its menu.