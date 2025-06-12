The Absolute Best Time Of Year To Buy Large Kitchen Appliances

When you start seeing and hearing signs it's time to replace your refrigerator, a special brand of anxiety can start to creep in. Big kitchen appliances like ovens and fridges are things we take for granted until something goes irreparably wrong, and then it's a frantic rush to find the best deal possible.

A decent fridge can run upwards of $1,000, and unfortunately it's an appliance that's basically impossible to live without. Luckily, deals can be found on these kinds of big-ticket items, but it's all about timing. A good rule of thumb is that there will likely be sales around major holidays.

Narrowing that down further, the absolute best time of year to shop for kitchen appliances at Costco, Best Buy, or other retailers is in between November and December, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday being the holidays when you are likely to get the best deals. The end of the year, generally speaking, is always a good time to be looking for deals on expensive household items. In addition to the sales, many retailers are looking to clear out inventory and so might be able to offer discounts on older models as the new stock arrives.