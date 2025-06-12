The Absolute Best Time Of Year To Buy Large Kitchen Appliances
When you start seeing and hearing signs it's time to replace your refrigerator, a special brand of anxiety can start to creep in. Big kitchen appliances like ovens and fridges are things we take for granted until something goes irreparably wrong, and then it's a frantic rush to find the best deal possible.
A decent fridge can run upwards of $1,000, and unfortunately it's an appliance that's basically impossible to live without. Luckily, deals can be found on these kinds of big-ticket items, but it's all about timing. A good rule of thumb is that there will likely be sales around major holidays.
Narrowing that down further, the absolute best time of year to shop for kitchen appliances at Costco, Best Buy, or other retailers is in between November and December, with Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday being the holidays when you are likely to get the best deals. The end of the year, generally speaking, is always a good time to be looking for deals on expensive household items. In addition to the sales, many retailers are looking to clear out inventory and so might be able to offer discounts on older models as the new stock arrives.
Other ways to get deals on kitchen appliances
Many people don't know that floor models of kitchen appliances are often available to purchase, sometimes at a fairly substantial discount. Don't be afraid to head to your local retailer and ask the staff if they have anything that's sitting on the floor and is available to buy at a marked down price. This is an especially good option if you find yourself shopping for a new appliance outside of the major holiday sales. Sometimes the only difference between a discount and full price is a barely perceptible nick or mark. With items like fridges, dishwashers and stoves, it's more likely at least parts of them will be will be facing the wall, so marks can easily be hidden once at home.
Though the end of the year is definitely the best time to try and score a deal on floor models, it's also worth a shot at the end of every month. Many smaller local businesses have periodic quotas to meet and may be looking to liquidate stock as the new monthly cycle approaches.
In addition to in-person deals, some retailers like Wayfair and Best Buy offer returned items for resale online. They will inspect appliances that customers have returned to make sure they are still functional, and then put them in their online stores to sell at a special open-box discount. Try Googling "open box appliances," and you might be surprised at what comes up, from the top-performing dishwashers to the best wine fridges on the market.