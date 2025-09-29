Is It Truly Cheaper To Buy Kitchen Appliances In A Bundle?
Remodeling a larger kitchen can be costly, and whether it's a full overhaul or just a touch-up, it often involves buying new appliances. Shopping for appliances isn't cheap, but it can be tempting to purchase a full package as a way to save money on a kitchen remodel. Yes, a package will generally cost less than individual appliances, but there are some things to consider before buying.
"Many manufacturers will extend very beneficial deals to customers to purchase multiple items at the same time, namely kitchen packages," Ben Schlichter, a YouTube appliance blogger, exclusively told Chowhound. "Some sales will extend very lucrative discounts for purchasing all items at once, and the savings go well beyond typical in-store deals for disparate manufacturer items."
He added that many retailers follow the minimum advertised price guidelines set by the appliance's manufacturing brand. As a result, prices for these packages generally remain the same across stores, so you have to look closely for bulk spending discounts. Schlichter believes that's where you'll find the best deal, as opposed to a side-by-side price comparison. Specifically, you should look for those "buy $2,000 and get $100 off" type of deals.
The big downside to buying an appliance package
The biggest caveat to saving money with an appliance package is that manufacturers often have strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the way their appliances are designed. For example, one brand might have a better refrigerator, while another brand might have a better dishwasher. Therefore, buying in bulk means you're essentially signing up to get at least one appliance that might not work as well compared to competitor brands. Depending on what you need, that doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't go for an appliance package.
"With the right analysis, sometimes the package can make sense, especially if there is one key product you are seeing a significant discount on when buying the suite," Ben Schlichter said. Don't sleep on customer reviews, either. They're often a good way to learn what people like and dislike about certain manufacturers' packages and whether there is an appliance brand to avoid altogether. Plus, they can offer good insight on what to expect when you buy all four major appliances from the same brand. By taking the time to do your research, you'll be able to find the right bundle for your kitchen when it's time to upgrade.