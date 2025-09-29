Is It Truly Cheaper To Buy Kitchen Appliances In A Bundle?

Remodeling a larger kitchen can be costly, and whether it's a full overhaul or just a touch-up, it often involves buying new appliances. Shopping for appliances isn't cheap, but it can be tempting to purchase a full package as a way to save money on a kitchen remodel. Yes, a package will generally cost less than individual appliances, but there are some things to consider before buying.

"Many manufacturers will extend very beneficial deals to customers to purchase multiple items at the same time, namely kitchen packages," Ben Schlichter, a YouTube appliance blogger, exclusively told Chowhound. "Some sales will extend very lucrative discounts for purchasing all items at once, and the savings go well beyond typical in-store deals for disparate manufacturer items."

He added that many retailers follow the minimum advertised price guidelines set by the appliance's manufacturing brand. As a result, prices for these packages generally remain the same across stores, so you have to look closely for bulk spending discounts. Schlichter believes that's where you'll find the best deal, as opposed to a side-by-side price comparison. Specifically, you should look for those "buy $2,000 and get $100 off" type of deals.