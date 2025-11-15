The Best Cheese For Grilled Cheese, According To Murray's

There may be no food that elicits the nostalgia of childhood quite like the modest grilled cheese sandwich. Yet, a grilled cheese can surpass your favorite old school cafeteria lunches – these chewy, gooey classic sandwiches can still be enjoyed as an adult. You just need to know how to do it correctly, and it will leave the original American cheese and white bread in the dust.

For a little help on getting your homemade grilled cheese sandwich just right, we reached out to an expert for a Chowhound exclusive. As head chef at Murray's Cheese, Clare Malfitano is more than qualified to dole out some solid (melting) cheese advice. "At Murray's," Malfitano said, "we're definitely firm believers in using a combination of cheeses. Just like any other signature dish, the cheese acts as our ingredients and each brings its own unique traits to the table."

The two most important factors in your cheese choice are how well it melts and the flavor it adds to the overall sandwich. Semi-firm cheeses with higher moisture and fat content are better at melting, but you don't want something too fatty and so moisture-rich that it simply melts right out of the bread. "Younger cheeses like New York white cheddar and red wax gouda have a higher moisture content than their aged counterparts, and this leads to a really nice, consistent melt," Malfitano says.