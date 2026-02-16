21 Costco Finds You Need For The Ultimate Charcuterie Board

Costco is a saving grace for anyone tackling a long shopping list on a budget, with boundless shelves and aisles filled with all kinds of useful items. While you may be used to grabbing kitchen necessities for next week's meals, you'll also find many high-quality, gourmet products. As it turns out, many regularly stocked items can be fantastic additions to your next charcuterie board — making it feel special without the high price tag. And if you're looking to level it up even further, consider swapping these 10 boring charcuterie ingredients for more exciting options.

When walking into the Costco warehouse, you'll want to take a closer look beyond the bulk pantry staples. Amongst its offerings, you'll find soft breads, crispy crackers, and all kinds of accoutrements like nuts, as well as dried and fresh fruits spaced throughout this grocer's aisles. Hit the cheese section for many unique options, like these budget cheeses for the perfect charcuterie board. You can get imported French brie, goat cheese, and even Emmi Le Gruyère — which are all sure to impress at affordable prices.

In the deli aisle, you'll find cured meats that will make your charcuterie board stand out as well. Though when you hit this section, it's important keep an eye out for the Costco deli meats to buy — and the ones to avoid. While there are many highly rated cured meats that you can find both online and in stores, some have received negative reviews, so it helps to know which ones to look out for.