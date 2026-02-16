21 Costco Finds You Need For The Ultimate Charcuterie Board
Costco is a saving grace for anyone tackling a long shopping list on a budget, with boundless shelves and aisles filled with all kinds of useful items. While you may be used to grabbing kitchen necessities for next week's meals, you'll also find many high-quality, gourmet products. As it turns out, many regularly stocked items can be fantastic additions to your next charcuterie board — making it feel special without the high price tag. And if you're looking to level it up even further, consider swapping these 10 boring charcuterie ingredients for more exciting options.
When walking into the Costco warehouse, you'll want to take a closer look beyond the bulk pantry staples. Amongst its offerings, you'll find soft breads, crispy crackers, and all kinds of accoutrements like nuts, as well as dried and fresh fruits spaced throughout this grocer's aisles. Hit the cheese section for many unique options, like these budget cheeses for the perfect charcuterie board. You can get imported French brie, goat cheese, and even Emmi Le Gruyère — which are all sure to impress at affordable prices.
In the deli aisle, you'll find cured meats that will make your charcuterie board stand out as well. Though when you hit this section, it's important keep an eye out for the Costco deli meats to buy — and the ones to avoid. While there are many highly rated cured meats that you can find both online and in stores, some have received negative reviews, so it helps to know which ones to look out for.
Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece Set
The ultimate cheese boards have to start somewhere, and that's usually with the board itself. Costco offers a wide range of cheeses and meats that will pair nicely with the Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece set. This product comes with two boards and clasping lids to keep your charcuterie fresh and easily transferable, making it great for prepping ahead of time or taking on the go.
Purchase the Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece Set for $44.99.
Boursin Gourmet Cheese 3-count
When it comes to highly-rated soft cheeses, look no further than Boursin. This cheese makes a lovely accompaniment to any number of cured meats and crackers. If you're looking for textural variety, the herby, spreadable quality of this item presents something different compared to traditional slices of cheese. This three-pack comes with two flavors: one shallot & chive, and two garlic & fine herbs.
You can find the Boursin Gourmet Cheese 3-count for $11.34.
BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese
For preportioned mozzarella, Belgionso's product is a great addition to any charcuterie board. Made with fresh milk, this pack comes with 24 individual 1-ounce mozzarella cheese portions to enjoy. This can be paired with various sauces, crackers, and fruits — or simply enjoyed on its own. Customers seem pleased with this product, which has a 4.4 out of five-star rating.
Buy the BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese for just over $11.
Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese
Costco's fresh goat cheese comes in two 10.5-ounce rolls of creamy, spreadable cheese. Not only is goat cheese the perfect addition to a charcuterie board, but it's also kosher. You can serve this cheese plain or whip it with honey, fruit preserves, or add various herbs and spices for more variety.
Get the Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese for around $9.
Comté Cheese Aged 10-12 Months
Amongst Costco's many cheese offerings, you'll also find gourmet options like this Comté by La Gelinotte. This product is aged for 10 to 12 months and comes in a generous 2-pound quantity. This cheese comes from France and is made with cow's milk. Customers give it solid reviews, and it pairs nicely with an amber ale or dry white wine.
Buy La Gelinotte's Comté Cheese Aged 10-12 Months for $79.99.
Pecorino Calabrese Cheese
For those who host often or have a large party of guests coming to enjoy your next charcuterie board, you could pick up this whole wheel of Pecorino cheese from Italy. This 4-pound wheel of sheep's-milk cheese is perfect for sharing, and the quality is reflected in its many positive reviews. It pairs beautifully with sun-dried tomatoes and olives.
You can find the Pecorino Calabrese Cheese by Fattoria Della Piana for $80.
Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego
Another item worth checking out is Kirkland's Manchego cheese, which is sold by weight. This Spanish cheese is made from 100% sheep's milk. Its unique, creamy flavor is a result of the aging process, which lasts six months. Manchego tends to go well with cured meat and fig jam, for example, but there are many ways to seamlessly incorporate it into your charcuterie board.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Spanish Manchego cheese for $23.14/pkg.
King Cheese Spirella Rolled Minis
If you're looking for an option that perfectly combines cheese and cured meats, check out the Spirella minis by King Cheese. These charcuterie-wrapped mozzarella sticks will save you prep time and offer some nice variety to the rest of your selection. This item comes in a 30-pack and features 24 grams of both prosciutto and sopressata bundled with mozzarella.
Get the King Cheese Spirella Rolled Minis for $19.28.
Veroni Italian Antipasto
While there are plenty of cheese options at Costco, you can't forget to check out the wide range of cured meats to complete your charcuterie board. Check out this 12-ounce selection of Italian charcuterie by Veroni. Inside you'll find four different types of meat: dry-cured smoked ham, dry-cured pork shoulder, mild salami, and hot & spicy salami.
Purchase the Veroni Italian Antipasto for $15.88.
Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto Di Parma
If you are a fan of prosciutto, check out Citterio's two-pack of all natural parma ham from Italy. It is for 18 months before minimal processing before it heads to Costco's shelves. This slightly salty, sweet cured meat makes for a lovely addition on its own or paired with fresh fruit, like melon.
The Citterio 18 Month Prosciutto di Parma costs $16.56.
Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame
If you're looking for another cured meat option that's a little lighter on sodium, try the dry salame by Kirkland. This Italian-style salame brings the flavors of traditional Italian cured meat to your board, even though it's made in the U.S. It also comes in two 16-ounce packs and is milk and gluten-free.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Reduced Sodium Dry Salame for $13.
Three Little Pigs Pâté Variety Pack
When choosing meats for your board, why stick with the usual cold cuts? Try something a little more unique, like this pâté pair by Three Little Pigs. The two-pack includes a pork & chicken liver mousse with the rich, earthy flavor of black truffle, and a pork & duck liver mousse infused with port wine.
Try the Three Little Pigs Pâté Variety Pack for $11.34.
Carr's Table Water Crackers Variety Pack
If you're looking for crackers to serve alongside your range of cured meats and cheeses, look no further than Carr's. This selection comes with three varieties: original, pepper, and sesame. This product serves as a nice base for almost anything you want on your charcuterie board. This product is made in England and comes in a 25.5-ounce box.
Purchase Carr's Table Water Crackers Variety Pack for $9.05.
Kellogg's Cracker Collection Variety Pack
For even more variety on your charcuterie board, check out this pack by Kellogg's Cracker Collection. This box features four different types of crackers: Toasteds Buttercrisp, Toasteds Harvest Wheat, Club Original, and Town House Original. With 13 individual stacks (52-ounce), this product is baked and made in the United States with Kosher diary.
Find the Kellogg's Cracker Collection Variety Pack for $14.63.
All American Cornbread Crackers
For something a little different, it might be worth checking out the cornbread crackers by All-American Crackers. This box comes in a four-count of 5-ounce packets, allowing you to preserve freshness and have the right number of crackers for the size of your charcuterie board. These are made with butter and corn flour, making it a savory, delicious addition.
Buy the All-American Cornbread Crackers for $10.77.
Kirkland Signature Baguettes
Fresh bread is a necessary addition to any charcuterie board, and you can get a lovely option from Costco. Kirkland's signature baguettes come in a two-pack and are a fabulous addition, either freshly sliced or even turned into simple crostinis with a bit of olive oil and cracked pepper.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Baguettes for $5.66.
Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread
Costco offers a lovely round that features dried cranberries and walnuts and expertly pairs with a variety of meats and cheeses. This option offers textural nuance that'll make your spread even more interesting. This product is made with whole grains and scored by hand before being baked to perfection.
Find the Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread for $9.07.
Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts
When it comes to added texture and salty flavor, a packet of mixed nuts is an excelent addtion on your charcuterie board. Costco carries a fancy variety that features cashews, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts, and macadamia nuts. This sampling comes in a 2.5-pound bag with a resealable opening, so you can enjoy it whenever you want.
Try the Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts for $18.72.
Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans
If you're looking for a nutty addition that's a little more interesting than standard salted nuts, try out Costco's praline pecans. These sweet-coated praline pecans bring a little extra flair to your charcuterie board. Pair them with cheeses, meats, or even fruit for a perfect balance of sweet and savory. They come in a convenient resealable 2.5-pound container, ready for sharing or snacking.
Purchase the Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans for $16.45.
Sunny Fruit Organic Sun-Dried Figs
If you're looking for a sweet charcuterie addition beyond candied nuts, try these sun-dried figs by Sunny Fruit. Costco has a 40-ounce packet of this dried fruit, which also happens to be USDA Organic, Kosher, gluten-free, and Non-GMO. Additionally, the sweetness comes from naturally derived sugars, keeping it simple and delicious.
The Sunny Fruit Organic Sun-Dried Figs cost $14.18.
Strawberries
Costco offers a wide range of fresh fruits at affordable prices, any of which make a lovely addition to your charcuterie board by adding natural sweetness to balance the savory flavors. Choose from strawberries, blueberries, apples, or raspberries, just to name a few options. With fresh fruit on hand, your charcuterie selection can quickly go from good to crowd favorite.
Purchase 2 pounds of fresh Strawberries from Costco for around $7, depending on your location.