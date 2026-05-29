What's New At Aldi In June 2026: 14 Finds To Grab This Month

Aldi drops new items what seems like every month — or even more frequently. This June 2026, there are 14 finds at the store you can check out if you want to spruce up your mundane grocery shopping. This lineup promises variety, and we're definitely seeing some treats for the warmer months just around the corner. Some favorites are even making a comeback.

From savory snacks to uniquely flavored coffee, things are looking good (and delicious) at Aldi this month. Here, we included when these items will become available in stores, as well as the prices, to help you shop smarter as soon as they hit the shelves. Keep your eyes peeled, and maybe feel even more excited for your next trip to Aldi.