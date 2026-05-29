What's New At Aldi In June 2026: 14 Finds To Grab This Month

By Macy Sandel
paper grocery bags in a car trunk Diane Bobis/Static Media

Aldi drops new items what seems like every month — or even more frequently. This June 2026, there are 14 finds at the store you can check out if you want to spruce up your mundane grocery shopping. This lineup promises variety, and we're definitely seeing some treats for the warmer months just around the corner. Some favorites are even making a comeback.

From savory snacks to uniquely flavored coffee, things are looking good (and delicious) at Aldi this month. Here, we included when these items will become available in stores, as well as the prices, to help you shop smarter as soon as they hit the shelves. Keep your eyes peeled, and maybe feel even more excited for your next trip to Aldi.

Avocado Oil Flavored Sweet Potato Chips

Two bags of Avocado oil potato chips. On the left is garden jalapeño flavored and on the right is farmhouse ranch. Aldi

Available starting June 3 for $2.99, the Avocado Oil Flavored Sweet Potato Chips come in two variations: Farmhouse Ranch for enthusiasts of the condiment and Garden Jalapeño for those who need a pleasant heat. Since the base is sweet potato, we can conclude it has sweet and earthy notes, accompanied by salty elements — yum!

Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips

Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips in a green box Aldi

Anything pickle or pickle-flavored has seen a rise in popularity the past year, and it seems the craze isn't entirely over just yet. Another snack hitting Aldi shelves this June 3 is the Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips. For $6.19, folks can enjoy pickles coated in ranch-flavored breading, and start diving into the pickle rabbit hole all over again (we're not complaining).

The Grill Master Collection

The Grill Master Collection, showing different kinds of meat on the box Aldi

Store-brought pre-marinated meats are almost as easy as takeout and a lot cheaper. If you're a true-blue carnivore, head straight to Aldi on June 3 and toss The Grill Master Collection into your carts. For $64.99, you're treated to 7.37 pounds of beef, pork, and chicken.

Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches

A box of Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches with the image of the product, highlighting its layered flavors. Aldi

Sweet-toothed shoppers aren't forgotten this Aldi June drop. The Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches hit shelves on June 3 for $3.99. It promises a satisfying three-layered treat, where chocolate chip ice cream is sandwiched by cocoa cookies that's all dipped in an indulgent cocoa glaze.

Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones

Three different kinds of Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones. From left to right, there's one with sprinkles, one with hazelnut, and one with salted caramel. Aldi

Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones are making a comeback, and they're available starting June 3 in the same three coveted flavors. One comes with a whimsical touch of sprinkles, another is a classic hazelnut concoction, and the last is drenched in indulgent salted caramel. Each box comes with six cones for $2.99.

Barissimo Ice Cream Ground Coffee

Two bags of Barissimo Ice Cream Ground Coffee side by side. On the left is the banana split ice cream flavor, while the other one is mint chocolate chip. Aldi

Barissimo Ice Cream Ground Coffee, available in Banana Split and Mint Chocolate Chip, makes a morning cup of joe to be excited about. Both medium-roast flavors become available June 3 for $6.69. While purists might steer clear, these flavored coffee blends most likely piqued your interest as they did ours.

Bremer Pizza Roll Ups

Two boxes of Bremer Pizza Roll Ups. The red box on the left is pepperoni flavored, and the green box on the right is margherita. Aldi

For a pizza slice on the go, Bremer Pizza Roll Ups rolls out in stores on June 10. For $4.99, there are six pieces per box, and it comes in two classic pizza flavors: Pepperoni and Margherita. There are affordable ways to elevate frozen pizzas, including sprinkling on some fresh toppings; try that out with these.

Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap

Two pre-packaged kimbap; spicy tuna with gochujang on the left and kimchi & tofu on the right. Aldi

Fans of Korean cuisine aren't forgotten this June 2026 Aldi drop. Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap launches at the grocery store on June 10 for $3.49. It comes in two flavors: Spicy Tuna or Kimchi & Tofu.

Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles

Two boxes of Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles. The green box on the left says apple cinnamon, while the purple box on the right is blueberry. Aldi

Breakfast isn't actually the most important meal of the day, but you can certainly make it more exciting. An option coming to you in Aldi starting June 17 is the Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles in two flavors: Apple Cinnamon or Blueberry. You'll find the treat on the frozen aisle for $4.99, and each box comes with four waffles.

Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato

Two bottles of Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato. On the left is salted caramel peanut crunch, while Dubai-style chocolate is on the right. Aldi

Right in time for summer, the Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato is every sweet tooth's dream. The $3.99 item comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel Peanut Crunch and the popular Dubai Style Chocolate. There are plenty of unexpected foods that got the Dubai chocolate twist, and now it has a new face starting June 17.

Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots

An orange bag that says, "Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots," and is designed with the image of the product. Aldi

Aldi is bringing back its Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots on June 17. These crispy bites with a soft, gooey interior set you back $3.99. Just pop them in the air fryer or oven and you'll have a warm, tasty snack. While it already comes seasoned, you can make your own dip to elevate the experience further.

Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls

Pretzel rolls in a transparent bag tied up to remain fresh. Aldi

The Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls became available again at Aldi starting June 24. For $4.59, they come pre-sliced, letting you enjoy six rolls as soon as you open the bag. While you can eat them on their own, you can also enjoy them as a sandwich bun, or even as a tasty addition to your charcuterie board.

Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice

A blue box that says "Italian Ice," featuring the flavor of lemon & strawberry. Aldi

Lemon and strawberry become a flavorful duo with Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice, introducing tang and sweet for $2.89. Each box comes with six sweet cups, and it's set to arrive in stores on June 24 so you can stay cool and refreshed during the summer months.

Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones

A box of Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones, showing the image of the product. Aldi

We don't know about you, but finding chocolate at the bottom of an ice cream cone is always a pleasantly sweet surprise. With Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones, it's the same excitement packaged into bite-sized treats, so you don't have to wait until you finish your dessert. Starting June 24, you can find it at Aldi for $3.99.

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