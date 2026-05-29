What's New At Aldi In June 2026: 14 Finds To Grab This Month
Aldi drops new items what seems like every month — or even more frequently. This June 2026, there are 14 finds at the store you can check out if you want to spruce up your mundane grocery shopping. This lineup promises variety, and we're definitely seeing some treats for the warmer months just around the corner. Some favorites are even making a comeback.
From savory snacks to uniquely flavored coffee, things are looking good (and delicious) at Aldi this month. Here, we included when these items will become available in stores, as well as the prices, to help you shop smarter as soon as they hit the shelves. Keep your eyes peeled, and maybe feel even more excited for your next trip to Aldi.
Avocado Oil Flavored Sweet Potato Chips
Available starting June 3 for $2.99, the Avocado Oil Flavored Sweet Potato Chips come in two variations: Farmhouse Ranch for enthusiasts of the condiment and Garden Jalapeño for those who need a pleasant heat. Since the base is sweet potato, we can conclude it has sweet and earthy notes, accompanied by salty elements — yum!
Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips
Anything pickle or pickle-flavored has seen a rise in popularity the past year, and it seems the craze isn't entirely over just yet. Another snack hitting Aldi shelves this June 3 is the Bremer Ranch Pickle Chips. For $6.19, folks can enjoy pickles coated in ranch-flavored breading, and start diving into the pickle rabbit hole all over again (we're not complaining).
The Grill Master Collection
Store-brought pre-marinated meats are almost as easy as takeout and a lot cheaper. If you're a true-blue carnivore, head straight to Aldi on June 3 and toss The Grill Master Collection into your carts. For $64.99, you're treated to 7.37 pounds of beef, pork, and chicken.
Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches
Sweet-toothed shoppers aren't forgotten this Aldi June drop. The Sundae Shoppe Stracciatella Dipped Cookie Sandwiches hit shelves on June 3 for $3.99. It promises a satisfying three-layered treat, where chocolate chip ice cream is sandwiched by cocoa cookies that's all dipped in an indulgent cocoa glaze.
Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones
Benton's Dipped Ice Cream Cones are making a comeback, and they're available starting June 3 in the same three coveted flavors. One comes with a whimsical touch of sprinkles, another is a classic hazelnut concoction, and the last is drenched in indulgent salted caramel. Each box comes with six cones for $2.99.
Barissimo Ice Cream Ground Coffee
Barissimo Ice Cream Ground Coffee, available in Banana Split and Mint Chocolate Chip, makes a morning cup of joe to be excited about. Both medium-roast flavors become available June 3 for $6.69. While purists might steer clear, these flavored coffee blends most likely piqued your interest as they did ours.
Bremer Pizza Roll Ups
For a pizza slice on the go, Bremer Pizza Roll Ups rolls out in stores on June 10. For $4.99, there are six pieces per box, and it comes in two classic pizza flavors: Pepperoni and Margherita. There are affordable ways to elevate frozen pizzas, including sprinkling on some fresh toppings; try that out with these.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap
Fans of Korean cuisine aren't forgotten this June 2026 Aldi drop. Fusia Asian Inspirations Frozen Kimbap launches at the grocery store on June 10 for $3.49. It comes in two flavors: Spicy Tuna or Kimchi & Tofu.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
Breakfast isn't actually the most important meal of the day, but you can certainly make it more exciting. An option coming to you in Aldi starting June 17 is the Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles in two flavors: Apple Cinnamon or Blueberry. You'll find the treat on the frozen aisle for $4.99, and each box comes with four waffles.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
Right in time for summer, the Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato is every sweet tooth's dream. The $3.99 item comes in two flavors: Salted Caramel Peanut Crunch and the popular Dubai Style Chocolate. There are plenty of unexpected foods that got the Dubai chocolate twist, and now it has a new face starting June 17.
Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
Aldi is bringing back its Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots on June 17. These crispy bites with a soft, gooey interior set you back $3.99. Just pop them in the air fryer or oven and you'll have a warm, tasty snack. While it already comes seasoned, you can make your own dip to elevate the experience further.
Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls
The Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls became available again at Aldi starting June 24. For $4.59, they come pre-sliced, letting you enjoy six rolls as soon as you open the bag. While you can eat them on their own, you can also enjoy them as a sandwich bun, or even as a tasty addition to your charcuterie board.
Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice
Lemon and strawberry become a flavorful duo with Sundae Shoppe Italian Ice, introducing tang and sweet for $2.89. Each box comes with six sweet cups, and it's set to arrive in stores on June 24 so you can stay cool and refreshed during the summer months.
Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones
We don't know about you, but finding chocolate at the bottom of an ice cream cone is always a pleasantly sweet surprise. With Sundae Shoppe Tiny Cones, it's the same excitement packaged into bite-sized treats, so you don't have to wait until you finish your dessert. Starting June 24, you can find it at Aldi for $3.99.