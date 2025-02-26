Store-Bought Pre-Marinated Meats Are Almost As Easy As Takeout And A Lot Cheaper
Anyone who regularly marinates their own cuts of meat may scoff at buying pre-marinated meats at the deli or grocery store. After all, it seems silly to pay for this extra step when there are simple, effortless marinades like salmoriglio that can develop a signature flavor profile without any fuss. But making a homemade marinade may be daunting. Ensuring you have all the ingredients and spices on hand can be involved and pricey, and marinating takes time. It's easy to under-season or under-marinate the meat, winding up with a slightly flavored and barely tenderized steak. And of course, paying for takeout or delivery adds extra costs.
While marinating a pork loin or expert-approved beef bulgogi isn't rocket science, you also need to block out anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days for the meat to stew. There's a science behind marinating: Its primary function is tenderizing tough meat, then the second purpose is to incorporate flavor and spice evenly across the meat's surface. This takes time (although generally you want to avoid marinating chicken or fish too long, as those meats can get mushy). If you were planning on eating that seasoned pork chop an hour after you began soaking it, you may be sorely disappointed. That's where pre-marinated meat comes to the rescue.
The pros and cons of pre-marinated meat
The main reason to buy marinated chicken thighs or fajita beef already prepared by a butcher is convenience. Pick up pre-seasoned and tenderized steaks, and in an hour, you'll have dinner on the table at a fraction of the price of takeout. One great thing about store-bought marinated meats, is that they're often approaching the end of their sell-by dates, like rotisserie chicken, meaning the prepared dish may even be cheaper than the raw ingredients (though it's worth doing comparison shopping to see if you're getting a deal or not). That doesn't mean the meat is bad or going bad. Butchers regularly discredit this myth in online forums, ensuring customers that quality protein is used in store-made marinated dishes.
There are two downsides, according to the pros. The main issue is you're not in control of the marinade. It may be too simple, over-sweet, or bland. That will require some play testing to find store-bought marinades you like. The other issue is how long the meat's been marinating. If salmon sits too long, it can become mushy and flavorless (ironically). But tougher cuts, like flank steak, are often used in pre-made grocery store meals. If those sit in the display case for a couple of days, you'll be rewarded with a flavorful, tender piece of meat ready for the pan or grill. By the way, don't hesitate to ask the butcher for more information, they're happy to answer any questions.