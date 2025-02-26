Store-Bought Pre-Marinated Meats Are Almost As Easy As Takeout And A Lot Cheaper

Anyone who regularly marinates their own cuts of meat may scoff at buying pre-marinated meats at the deli or grocery store. After all, it seems silly to pay for this extra step when there are simple, effortless marinades like salmoriglio that can develop a signature flavor profile without any fuss. But making a homemade marinade may be daunting. Ensuring you have all the ingredients and spices on hand can be involved and pricey, and marinating takes time. It's easy to under-season or under-marinate the meat, winding up with a slightly flavored and barely tenderized steak. And of course, paying for takeout or delivery adds extra costs.

While marinating a pork loin or expert-approved beef bulgogi isn't rocket science, you also need to block out anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days for the meat to stew. There's a science behind marinating: Its primary function is tenderizing tough meat, then the second purpose is to incorporate flavor and spice evenly across the meat's surface. This takes time (although generally you want to avoid marinating chicken or fish too long, as those meats can get mushy). If you were planning on eating that seasoned pork chop an hour after you began soaking it, you may be sorely disappointed. That's where pre-marinated meat comes to the rescue.