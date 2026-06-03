Ground Beef Gets Tough Fast With This Common Trap

Whether you're shaping burger patties or forming a meatloaf with the best ground beef blend, you have to mix the meat. It's the best way to get the flavors intertwined, ensuring all the elements and add-ons can be tasted in every bite. But, if you find your meat mixture almost always ends up tough, you're likely making one classic ground beef mistake during preparation: over-mixing the meat.

The more you mix ground beef, the more compressed it gets. Instead of a lighter patty, for example, you end up with a denser, firmer texture that ultimately comes out tough when cooked. Beyond the extra density, overworking the meat activates a protein called myosin. As myosin is worked and cooked, it denatures. Gently working the meat isn't an issue, and the burger remains tender as myosin and other proteins heat. But, if that myosin is overhandled and overactivated before it's cooked, the protein could end up having the opposite effect: a tough meatloaf, meatball, or burger patty.