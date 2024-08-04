Mistakes Everyone Makes With Ground Beef

Ground beef is an essential ingredient in many kitchens because of its versatility in dishes like meatballs, burgers, and casseroles. But there are mistakes in storage, preparation, and seasoning that can turn this handy item into a bland brick. Some of the biggest mistakes that cooks make when it comes to ground beef happen before they even start cooking it. Finding the right blend, cut, and poundage is crucial for some dishes to maximize flavor and achieve the right texture. Other mistakes occur during the cooking process, including some techniques that can cause problems in your home as well as on your plate. The worst mistakes can even make you sick if your ground beef isn't handled safely.

Fortunately, there is a solution to each one of the simple ground beef blunders. Once you find just the right blend, handle it with care, season it just right, and cook it the best way, you'll be rewarded with beef that is delicious, tender, and in demand at any gathering.