There's A Better Way To Mix Meatloaf That'll Make You Ditch Your Fork For Good

Meatloaf is one of those quintessential comfort dishes that can take you straight back to your childhood. The super-sweet ketchup glaze, the side of mashed potatoes, and the tender, well-seasoned beef all come together to create a meal that feels cozy and familiar. While meatloaf recipes typically come together pretty quickly, mixing the meatloaf to fully incorporate all of the ingredients can be a bit painstaking. The good news is that you likely already have a kitchen tool that can make the job easier.

Next time you're whipping up a batch of meatloaf, forget trying to mix it with a fork. Forks lack the flat shape required to mix effectively, and touching raw meat with your hands can be a food safety risk. Instead, pull your potato masher out of the utensil drawer to help the beef, egg, breadcrumbs, and other ingredients create a cohesive mix that's ready to pop into the oven.

Potato mashers can be used for more than spuds, and unlike forks, they cut down prep time and help you avoid overmixing — the enemy of a super-moist meatloaf. To make this mashing hack even easier, try coating your cold metal potato masher in a bit of oil to keep the ingredients from sticking to it. Spray-on olive oil comes in handy here, and this oil-coating trick saves you time on washing the potato masher later.