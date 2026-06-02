How To Turn Any Soda Into A Slushy Without A Special Machine

If you've ever wished for the ability to instantly turn your bottled Coke into a slushy, rejoice, for it's actually entirely possible. Arctic Coke machines are special machines that freeze your bottled soda in 30 seconds, and have been popping up all over the globe over the years, more recently at convenience stores in China and Thailand. But, as it turns out, you don't even need to find one of these unicorn machines to enjoy a soda slushy. With the act of supercooling, you can make it a reality all on your own (and avoid gross gas station slushies for good) using the freezer in your kitchen.

The process is a relatively easy one, and begins with choosing your bottled soda. Any kind will do (Coke, Sprite, one of the 11 flavors of Dr. Pepper, perhaps) as long as it's carbonated and in a plastic bottle. Then, you're going to do what would normally ruin a soda drinker's life: Shake it up real good. Then put it in the freezer. After around 3.5 hours in there, untouched, you'll notice that the soda doesn't look frozen and that's because it's not — yet. This is the part that will make you look like a magician: Unscrew the cap just a tiny bit to release pressure, followed by tightening it back up and turning the bottle upside down. Before your eyes, liquid soda will quickly turn to slush.