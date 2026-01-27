How To Properly Wash Dish Towels To Remove Bacteria And Odors

No kitchen is properly stocked without an abundance of sturdy, fabric kitchen towels. Though there are certain messes fabric towels should never touch, having them close at hand to sop up spilled drinks or disinfect your counters is both convenient and environmentally friendly. Plus, they're good for much more than just cleaning up messes. Used properly, kitchen towels can help you make the fluffiest rice you've ever eaten or replace potholders when pulling things out of the oven. They're also great for protecting homemade bread while it's proofing, or acting as a buffer between hot pans and your counter or kitchen table.

Of course, all this exposure to liquids, disinfectants, and even the occasional food spill obviously leaves your kitchen towels less than sterile. Even after cycling through the washer and dryer, you may notice they're still a bit dingy, stained, and may even still carry the smell of the messes they cleaned up. This isn't great, because bad odors can indicate bacteria build-up, meaning you may need to take extra steps to ensure your kitchen towels are fully disinfected.

Fortunately, there's a simple, old-school way to sterilize your kitchen towels and make them smell fresh again. All you have to do is boil them in hot water with the disinfecting additive of your choice. While boiling water alone kills lots of germs and can even lift some stains, additions such as baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and even liquid dish soap help ensure your towels are as clean as they can possibly be.