Aside from food's primary function of providing nourishment or enjoyment (or both), it can also transport you back to the days of your youth. Trader Joe's has one such product in the form of a limited-edition sweet treat that tastes like a childhood memory: Flat Taffy. The flavor, texture, and even the packaging remind many people of a certain age of the saltwater taffy they used to enjoy in beach towns back in the day — one of President Biden's all-time favorite snacks.

So who makes this candy that delights the taste buds while gently tugging at our heartstrings? If you caught our piece on where Trader Joe's sources its ice cream from, you know we love a good gastronomic mystery to unravel. There are reasons to suspect that TJ's Flat Taffy is made by Hammond's, a brand that produces a curiously similar product called McCraw's Flat Taffy. One major clue is that, on its product page for the sweet, TJ's says it's "made by a supplier that's been in the candy game since 1920," the same year Hammond's Candy Factory was founded.

At just $1.19 apiece, the price of Trader Joe's soft, chewy candy also makes it feel like a throwback to more affordable times past. Launched in May 2026 and featuring red, white, and blue coloring, the sweet's timing and look are perfect for American summer holidays like Memorial Day and Fourth of July — it's a prime pick for barbecues and other get-togethers. While the taffy is raspberry-flavored, it gets its multi-hued appearance from vegetable juice and spirulina extract, natural alternatives to artificial dyes. McCraw's Flat Taffy, on the other hand, comes in many different flavors, including vanilla, chocolate, apple pie, cinnamon, cherry bomb, strawberry, banana split, tutti fruity, and more.